NYC chopper tragedy: Boy among 6 killed was to celebrate ninth birthday

In the aftermath of a horrific helicopter crash in the Hudson river in New York city, the mayor revealed that one of the children who died was about to celebrate his ninth birthday. The flight lasted less than 18 minutes in the sky before it crashed into the Hudson river, killing those on board(AP)

Out of the six people who died in the devastating incident, three of them were children, reported Associated Press.

The family of five who had come to America from Spain, were aboard a sightseeing helicopter on Thursday when it broke apart mid-air and crashed into the Hudson river between New York City and New Jersey. The other children were four and ten years old.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Fox 5 New York, “So this is probably part of the normal tourist attraction of seeing the city from the skyline. But it’s just a real unfortunate situation. And our heart goes out to the family members.”

Escobar was in the New York area on business and his family flew over to meet him for a few days, said Steven Fulop, mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey, in a post on X. He said a relative was expected to arrive Friday and officials were working with the medical examiner to release the bodies to be taken back to Spain.

Family from Spain dies in crash

Escobar, who passed away in the chopper crash on Thursday, worked for the tech company Siemens for more than 27 years, reported Associated Press.

In late 2022, he was briefly became president and CEO of Siemens Spain.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all their loved ones,” Siemens said in a statement on Friday.

“The news that has reached us about a helicopter accident in the Hudson River IS devastating,” Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said on X. “Five members of a Spanish family, including three children, have lost their lives. It is a unimaginable tragedy. I feel for the loss of their loved ones.”

Authorities are still attempting to find the cause of the crash. The chopper splitting mid-air is the latest among several US aviation disasters that have occurred in the last few months.