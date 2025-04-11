NYC helicopter crash: Who was in Bell 206 chopper that fell into Hudson River - first details

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday. All 6 people onboard the Bell 206 chopped died, the Associated Press reported citing sources. The fire department said that it received a report of a helicopter in the water at 3:17 PM local time. Videos posted on social media showed the Bell 206 submerged upside-down in the river. Multiple officials, in rescue boats, were at the scene. This aerial image taken from video shows rescue vessels on site of helicopter crash on the Hudson River in New York, Thursday(AP)

ABC News reported that the helicopter was 21 years old and was in the air for 15 minutes before crashing. According to flight tracking website FlightRadar's graphics, the aircraft had likely taken off from the New York Downtown Manhattan Heliport.

“Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas,” the New York Police Department (NYPD) initially said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. The Coast Guard also confirmed that it was one of the many agencies responding to the situation at the Hudson River. The city's Office of Emergency Management urged people to avoid the area.

Who was in the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River?

A family from Spain, 2 adults and three children, and a pilot were on board the helicopter, ABC News reported. The publication added that the chopper was conducting a sight-seeing for tourists, at the scene. The victims have not been identified yet.

The FAA has released a preliminary statement, saying: “A Bell 206 helicopter crashed and is submerged in the Hudson River in New York City. The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The @NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates.”