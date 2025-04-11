Watch: Exact moment helicopter crashes into NYC's Hudson River

At least six people were killed after a Bell 206 helicopter crashed into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, AP reported. Video shared on social media showed the helicopter, believed to be a tourist flight, plunging into the water. This aerial image taken from video shows rescue vessels on site of helicopter crash on the Hudson River in New York, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (WABC-TV via AP)(AP)

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

“A Bell 206 helicopter crashed and is submerged in the Hudson River in New York City. The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The @NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates,” FAA said in a statement.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy have been briefed on the helicopter crash.

“The team is on the scene at the heartbreaking and tragic crash in the Hudson River. @FDNY and @NYPDnews are assisting first responders closer to the New Jersey side of the river. Please avoid the area near Pier 40 in Manhattan in the meantime,” Adams wrote in a post on X.

Gov. Hochul said, “I have been briefed on this horrific crash, and our teams have offered to assist @NYPDnews and @FDNY in their recovery efforts. I join all New Yorkers in praying for those we've lost and their families.”

Phil Murphy wrote on X, “I have been briefed by law enforcement on the tragic helicopter crash in the Hudson River close to New Jersey. We are supporting the emergency response effort through the @NJSP, @PANYNJ, and local first responders.”