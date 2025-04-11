Bell 206L: All about the helicopter that crashed into Hudson River near Pier 40 in NYC

The helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River near Pier 40 in New York City has been identified as N216MH, a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV, according to radar data from FlightRadar24. A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Pier 40 in New York City.(UnSplash)

Some social media reports suggest it is owned by Meridian Helicopters, though this has not been confirmed. Radar footage shows the helicopter suddenly descending into the water just north of the Holland Tunnel.

The Bell 206

The Bell 206 is a series of two-bladed helicopters, available in both single- and twin-engine configurations, manufactured by Bell Helicopter at its Mirabel, Quebec facility.

According to McDermott Aviation, the Bell 206L can carry up to six people. It is also equipped for a variety of firefighting and management tasks, including water bombing (with a 550L bucket), air attack (fire surveillance), and incendiary operations (planned burning).

What we know so far about the Hudson River helicopter crash -

A helicopter crashed in the area of the West Side Highway and Spring Street around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in traffic delays. According to NBC News, six people were pulled from the Hudson River, with five confirmed dead. The identities of the victims have not been revealed.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

“A Bell 206 helicopter crashed and is submerged in the Hudson River in New York City. The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The @NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates,” FAA said in a statement.

Avi Rakesh, a witness, told NBC News that said he saw one of the helicopter's blades fly off.

“I don't know what happened to the tail, but it just straight up dropped,” he said. It dropped feet away from Holland Tunnel, and I can't imagine if it hit it."