NYC middle schoolers seen thrashing eighth-grader in horrifying video, 10 arrested

Several middle schoolers were caught on camera brutally beating a Coney Island classmate. Ten of them have now been arrested. The clip shows the victim screaming in pain as the group punched him repeatedly in the incident on an MTA shuttle bus on January 26 in New York City. Several middle schoolers were caught on camera brutally beating a Coney Island classmate (@NYCSchoolSafety screenshot/X)

The bus where the incident took place brings children from Mark Twain IS 239 for the Gifted and Talented to the Stillwell Avenue subway station. As the victim is thrashed for several minutes, kids can be seen filming the incident on their phones. Others can be seen hanging from the railings and standing on seats. No adult was in sight to intervene.

Police later took over two classrooms at Mark Twain to investigate the crime, sources told New York Post. The alleged attackers were later handcuffed and taken away. A caption on an image posted to Snapchat, showing two of the handcuffed students, says the victim “f—ing deserved that he’s a f—ing weirdo and he shoulda died”. Referring to the arrested students, the caption adds, “Free them!!”

The victim was an eighth-grader at the school. As many as ten juvenile reports were eventually prepared.

Social media users expressed their outrage in the comment section of the video, with one user saying, “Isn’t Mark Twain considered a school for the gifted and talented? Are these the students?” “When he shoots up the school cuz y’all didn’t punish the offenders severely enough… typical. Every single one of them should be expelled. And the ones that commented that wild sh** - throw them out too. Hold these kids to basic standards. I feel like we set the bar,” one user said, adding, “So low for these kids - that’s why they act like this”.

“WTH? Despicable behavior. Those attackers beating up a classmate need some kind of intervention because they're going nowhere good,” one user said, while another wrote, “So, this is the “gifted and talented” of NYC schools????” “It’s not for gifted and talented anymore. They put in regular hoodlums there because of inclusion,” one user said. “This is terrible. I hope the Student sues them kids who assaulted him,” one said.