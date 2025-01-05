NYC MS Halal food worker sparks outrage after catching pigeon with bare hands

A viral video capturing a worker from the MS Halal Food cart in New York City grabbing a pigeon with bare hands has ignited widespread outrage online. The footage has prompted calls for stricter hygiene regulations and greater accountability for street food vendors, as concerns over public health and food safety escalate. A viral video shows a worker from MS Halal Food cart in NYC catching a pigeon with bare hands, raising concerns about hygiene and food safety.(@unlimited_ls/X)

Also Read: New Orleans attacker had suspected bomb materials at home, reserved truck weeks ago, officials say

Food cart vendor catches pigeons with bare hands

In the widely circulated video, a man, reportedly a worker from the "MS Halal Food" cart, is seen chasing pigeons on a busy New York City sidewalk. To the shock of onlookers, he manages to catch one of the birds directly off the pavement with his bare hands, without wearing gloves or using any protective covering.

What has raised even more alarm is that the man then carries the pigeon back into the food truck, sparking immediate concerns about hygiene and food safety practices. The unsettling footage has fueled public outrage.

The worker, reportedly, looked around first for any onlookers and then proceeded to make a catch for the birds. A commuter waiting for a bus near the Rego Center Mall on Queens Boulevard on Dec. 29 witnessed the worker feeding pigeons next to the MS Halal truck before the unsettling incident unfolded.

Also Read: Pulitzer Winner quits after Jeff Bezos cartoon gets 'Killed' at Washington Post: ‘Dangerous for free press’

Netizens react to the shocking video

A user wrote, “We used to have a thing called the health department !!! But I guess those days are gone forever !!!” A second user wrote, “You know he’s going to serve it too.” A third user wrote, “I hope the health department investigates this thoroughly.”

Another user wrote, “Great reporting… I hope he gets his license taken away,” while another user wrote, “This is highly disturbing..”