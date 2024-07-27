NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for July 27, 2024

Connections, the very unique word game from the New York Times, has captivated players with its unique challenge of finding “common threads between words.” This daily puzzle, reminiscent of the popular games Wordle, Word Games, and many more, resets after midnight and presents increasingly tricky word sets. To help you tackle today's puzzle, we’ve gathered some hints, tips, and strategies. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

With these tips and strategies, you’re well on your way to mastering Connections. And if you are a lazy sloth, you can scroll down and reveal the ans for yourself, word wizards.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word game developed by The New York Times, thanks to the creative efforts of associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. It has quickly gained popularity and become a social media hit. The game is available on both web browsers and mobile devices, making it accessible to a wide audience.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, players are presented with 16 words that need to be grouped into four categories. Each category consists of four words that share a common link. These categories can range from book titles and software to country names and more. Despite multiple words appearing to fit together, there is only one correct grouping for each set.

NYT Connections Hints for July 27

Yellow: Random thoughts

Green: Inciting or provocative

Blue: Flirtatious or seductive way

Purple: Creative ideas or expressions

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: OFF TOPIC REMARKS

Green: CREATE, AS RESULTS

Blue: HOTTIE

Purple: WORDS REPRESENTED BY THE LETTER "R"

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for July 27

OFF TOPIC REMARKS - ASIDE, DETOUR, DIGRESSION, TANGENT

CREATE, AS RESULTS - BEAR, GENERATE, PRODUCE, YIELD

HOTTIE - BABE, FOX, SNACK, TEN

WORDS REPRESENTED BY THE LETTER "R" - ARE, RADIUS, REVERSE, RIGHT