NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 01, 2024

The New York Times Connections puzzle is an engaging word game that tests your ability to find unexpected relationships among a mix of seemingly random words. Each round presents a fresh challenge, encouraging you to think outside the box and uncover the hidden ties that bind the terms together.

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word challenge designed by the talented Wyna Liu. This captivating puzzle invites you to categorize 16 words into four groups based on subtle themes. With connections spanning topics from history to pop culture, each puzzle offers a fresh and intriguing mental exercise that keeps your mind engaged.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, you’ll encounter 16 words that you need to sort into four distinct categories, each with a hidden connection. These themes can draw from literature, history, science, and more.

Stay sharp and don’t be fooled by seemingly obvious pairings—there’s only one correct grouping for the words. Use your critical thinking skills to reveal the concealed links and claim your title as a Connections champion!

NYT Connections Hints for November 1

Yellow group — Gradual progression

Green group — Brews

Blue group — Cheesy snacks

Purple group — Various kinds of effects

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — Progress Slowly

Green group — Ways to Order a Beer

Blue group — Cheesy Corn Snack Unit

Purple group — ___Effect

NYT Connections Today: Answer for November 1

Progress Slowly: CRAWL, CREEP, DRAG, INCH

Ways to Order a Beer: BOTTLE, CAN, DRAFT, TAP

Cheesy Corn Snack Unit: BALL, CURL, DOODLE, PUFF

___Effect: BUTTERFLY, DOMINO, HALO, PLACEBO