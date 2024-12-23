NYT Mini Crossword: See clues and answers for December 23, 2024

The Mini Crossword is a compact, fast-paced version of The New York Times' classic daily crossword, offering a quick challenge for puzzle enthusiasts. Unlike its longer counterpart, which demands time and patience, The Mini is all about speed and precision. With fewer clues to solve, it’s the perfect way to test your crossword-solving skills in just a few minutes. clues and answers for New York Time's 'Mini Crossword' for December 23, 2024(New York Times)

However, when a tricky clue throws off your rhythm, it can be just as frustrating as other viral word games like Wordle or Connections. Don’t worry if you’re feeling stuck, we’ve got the tips and answers you need to keep your puzzle-solving momentum going.

How to play NYT Mini Crossword Clues

The goal of The Mini Crossword is to fill the white squares with letters to form words or phrases that intersect, based on clues in the Across and Down columns. When completed correctly, a congratulatory message appears, accompanied by music. If the board is filled but no message plays, it means at least one square is incorrect. Double-check for any mistakes, as even a single incorrect letter will prevent the puzzle from registering as finished.

Completing the puzzle earns you a blue star, and while there’s no streak feature, you can track your performance and time stats in the Leaderboard section.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers: December 23

Across

Clue: Character who's blue in the face?

Answer: Smurf

Clue: Mideast country that juts out from Saudi Arabia

Answer: Qatar

Clue: Loosen, as a knot

Answer: Untie

Clue: Author’s negotiator

Answer: Agent

Clue: Labourite’s rival, in British policy

Answer: Tory

Down

Clue: What catchers do behind home plate … or an adjective that might describe their physique

Answer: Squat

Clue: Tropical fruit in a sweet salsa

Answer: Mango

Clue: Say aloud

Answer: Utter

Clue: Like stereotypical weather in the Pacific Northwest

Answer: Rainy

Clue: Bar on a guitar's neck

Answer: Fret