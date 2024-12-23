NYT Mini Crossword: See clues and answers for December 23, 2024
Get clues and answers for the New York Times' 'Mini Crossword' for today -December 23, 2024.
The Mini Crossword is a compact, fast-paced version of The New York Times' classic daily crossword, offering a quick challenge for puzzle enthusiasts. Unlike its longer counterpart, which demands time and patience, The Mini is all about speed and precision. With fewer clues to solve, it’s the perfect way to test your crossword-solving skills in just a few minutes.
However, when a tricky clue throws off your rhythm, it can be just as frustrating as other viral word games like Wordle or Connections. Don’t worry if you’re feeling stuck, we’ve got the tips and answers you need to keep your puzzle-solving momentum going.
How to play NYT Mini Crossword Clues
The goal of The Mini Crossword is to fill the white squares with letters to form words or phrases that intersect, based on clues in the Across and Down columns. When completed correctly, a congratulatory message appears, accompanied by music. If the board is filled but no message plays, it means at least one square is incorrect. Double-check for any mistakes, as even a single incorrect letter will prevent the puzzle from registering as finished.
Completing the puzzle earns you a blue star, and while there’s no streak feature, you can track your performance and time stats in the Leaderboard section.
NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers: December 23
Across
Clue: Character who's blue in the face?
Answer: Smurf
Clue: Mideast country that juts out from Saudi Arabia
Answer: Qatar
Clue: Loosen, as a knot
Answer: Untie
Clue: Author’s negotiator
Answer: Agent
Clue: Labourite’s rival, in British policy
Answer: Tory
Down
Clue: What catchers do behind home plate … or an adjective that might describe their physique
Answer: Squat
Clue: Tropical fruit in a sweet salsa
Answer: Mango
Clue: Say aloud
Answer: Utter
Clue: Like stereotypical weather in the Pacific Northwest
Answer: Rainy
Clue: Bar on a guitar's neck
Answer: Fret