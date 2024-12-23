What is Festivus? Know significance, celebrations and where to stream all ‘Seinfeld’ holiday episodes

It is time for everyone to celebrate Festivus, an alternate Christmas holiday that was first observed on-screen by the Costanza family in the Seinfeld universe. Both Seinfeld fans and people who like to whine and wrestle are set to celebrate on December 23, the day to spend time with family and enjoy food. Festivus is a Christmas substitute where people can actively wrestle, decorate with an uncovered metal pole, and vent their frustrations towards each other.(Instagram/SeinfeldTV)

Are you prepared for Festivus celebrations? Here are some tips on how to celebrate the Seinfeld holiday and where you can watch the Festivus episode.

Festivus history and significance

The weird holiday known as Festivus was initially introduced in Seinfeld's Season 9 Episode 10 in 1997. It is marketed as “Festivus for the rest of us” and serves as a secular, inclusive substitute for Christmas shopping.

The family customs of real-life Seinfeld writer Dan O'Keefe served as the inspiration for the TV holiday. Dan initiated the holiday through blending recommendations from other Seinfeld writers with actual elements of his own family's customs, which his father had created in a version of Festivus.

“As a kid, we’d come home and there’d be weird decorations,” O’Keefe told The Associated Press in an interview. “There was the playing of strange German and Italian pop music from the ’50s. And the airing of grievances was a real thing.”

When to celebrate Festivus and what to eat?

This year, Festivus will be celebrated on Monday, an ideal day for the Airing of Grievances.

Meatloaf is official Festivus food, as perthe “Seinfeld” episode “The Strike” where the story of Festivus was told.

Here is how to celebrate Festivus

Festivus has three essential components. The person should first decorate a metal pole. Then one can take part in the Airing of Grievances, which should ideally take place at the dinner table. Later, family members talk about how disappointing they were through out the year.

And lastly, people can engage in wrestling called the “feats of strength”.

Where to watch Seinfeld's Festivus episode?

Seinfeld's nine seasons are available for streaming on Netflix. However, the entire series was recently made available on Blu-Ray (and 4K!) for the first time, just before Festivus!

The episodes on Netflix are available with a ton of well-known games like Bridgerton, One Piece, Anyone But You, Love is Blind, and Selling Sunset. It is also the place where one can watch live football games on Christmas Day.