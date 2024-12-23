Christmas 2024: Cute hangout ideas with friends and family to make the day more special

Christmas 2024: Christmas is the time of joy, togetherness and sharing. One of the largest festivals celebrated all across the world, Christmas is awaited with bated breath. This is the time to visit loved ones and make new memories. The season of festivities are almost here and it is important that we start working on our Christmas plans for this year. Add more memories to the Christmas mood board.(Pexels)

We have curated a list of hangout ideas so that you can add happier memories to the Christmas mood board. Also read | 5 reasons why Christmas is celebrated: Birth of Jesus Christ to message of love and compassion

Christmas light tour:

Go for a walk and watch the Christmas decorations.(Pexels)

The streets and homes deck up for Christmas every year. From fairy lights to the bright Christmas trees, festivities and happiness fill the air around. We can take our loved ones out for a walk to enjoy the Christmas lights in the neighbourhood and the streets.

Have a perfect date:

This Christmas, have the perfect date.(Pexels)

Start the day with a freshly baked rum cake, and then open the Christmas presents together. Then share a glass of wine and talk about sweet nothings. As the evening approaches, go out for a walk with your beloved, hand-in-hand, and watch the Christmas lights take over the streets and the fireworks take over the sky. Also read | Christmas 2024: History, importance, significance of the festival and why it's celebrated on December 25

Invite friends to home and hangout like old times:

Hangout with your old friends.(Pexels)

As we grow older, we find it more difficult to make time for our friends. In the midst of adulting, we also miss the carefree times of childhood when we could laugh and hangout with our friends anytime we wanted. This Christmas, plan a hangout with your old gang and go crazy.

Movie marathon:

Have a movie marathon at home.(Pexels)

Do you love Christmas but hate going out into the crowd? We have your back here. You can always snuggle into your blanket, order some hot chocolate and have a movie marathon at home with your loved ones.

Bake Christmas cookies:

Bake Christmas cookies with your loved ones.(Pexels)

What is Christmas without the warm smell of freshly baked cookies? You can plan the best hangout idea in the kitchen and spend the day with your loved ones baking Christmas cookies together. Sounds like a plan? Also read | Christmas 2024: You must try this delicious eggless cookie dough pudding with just 5 ingredients this holiday season