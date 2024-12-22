Christmas 2024: You must try this delicious eggless cookie dough pudding with just 5 ingredients this holiday season

Christmas time is synonymous with mouth-watering, gastronomic delights. Cakes, cookies, gingerbreads and more make the cold season holiday decadent and indulgent. Desserts have an undeniable special place during this time that makes all the sweet tooth folks sing in delight. Christmas 2024: Celebrate your sweet tooth with Christmas cookie dough pudding recipe. (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)

Christmas is also a time of togetherness, not making anyone feel left out. But many people are vegans or vegetarians who avoid animal protein. Even generic store-bought cookies and cakes contain eggs. It takes extra digging around to look for egg-free recipes as well. But does that mean they can’t participate in Christmas cheer? When the family and friends are mindful and sensitive to the other needs, the celebration becomes more inclusive and welcoming.

Why eggs are in almost every dessert

Desserts, from homemade breads, and tarts to cookies, pastries and cakes mostly contain eggs. It may as well be exasperating to evade this omnipresent ingredient. Egg is essentially a binding ingredient, adding structure and stability to the cake batter. But some dessert recipes don’t require the binding property of egg or simply work with plant-based alternatives. Several cake recipes don’t require eggs and turn out fine with the substitutes.

Eggless cookie dough pudding

Today’s eggless dessert recommendation is not really a cake. It's a cookie dough pudding. Cookie dough has a distinct texture in contrast to cake. While cake is fluffy and moist, cookie dough is chewy with a strong chocolatey undertone. It takes you back to childhood when you would sneak in and steal handfuls of raw cookie dough before it gets popped in the oven. This recipe, however, gives the nostalgic cookie dough a pudding form, made especially to rejoice in the taste of raw, un-cookie-like texture.

Chef Ayushi Gupta-Mehra shared a five-ingredient, eggless cookie dough recipe on her Instagram account, The Foodie Diaries.

Ingredients-

1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon (127.57 grams) butter

6 tablespoons sugar (3 tablespoons caster sugar + 3 tablespoons brown sugar)

2 tablespoons milk

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup all-purpose flour

Chocolate chips (Optional but the chef highly recommended it)

Recipe

First, start by melting the butter. As it begins to cool down, add the sugar and whisk until combined. Stir in the milk, then sift the flour and baking soda into the same mixing bowl. Carefully fold and combine all the ingredients.

Now pour the cookie dough onto a baking dish and put it in a preheated oven at 180C for 8-12 minutes. Bake until the edges are golden-brown and puffed, but the centre remains soft. Make sure not to over-bake if you want a warm, gooey inside.

Chef recommended serving the cookie dough hot with a scoop of ice cream atop. The sweet combination of hot and cold is pure bliss.

