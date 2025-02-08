Menu Explore
Officers plead guilty in DWI police corruption probe in Albuquerque, New Mexico

AP |
Feb 08, 2025 07:13 AM IST

Officers plead guilty in DWI police corruption probe in Albuquerque, New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — Two former Albuquerque police officers pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges of racketeering, extortion and accepting bribes in a sweeping corruption investigation into a scheme that allegedly allowed people arrested for driving while intoxicated to evade conviction, according to court records.

Officers plead guilty in DWI police corruption probe in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Officers plead guilty in DWI police corruption probe in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The former officers worked under the Albuquerque Police Department's driving while intoxicated unit and acknowledged conspiring with attorney Ricardo Mendez in a yearslong scheme. Federal investigators say that Mendez's law firm offered gifts and thousands of dollars in bribes to officers in exchange for having his clients’ cases dismissed.

Officers Joshua Montaño and Honorio Alba signed agreements to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators in exchange for leniency on charges that might otherwise result in lengthy prison sentences. Attorneys for Montaño and Alba did not immediately respond to phone and email messages.

Mendez last month pleaded guilty to a slew of federal charges that include racketeering and bribery.

Clients would pay Mendez or his associate an attorney retainer fee in cash, court records said. Then Mendez would pay officers in cash — $5,000 or more — or in the form of gifts or legal services to not appear in court as a necessary witness to the driving incident, resulting in the dismissal of the case.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina praised the work of the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque on the investigation. He said that Montaño and Alba resigned rather than be interviewed by internal affairs investigators with the Albuquerque Police Department.

"I wish I could say this is the end point, but we continue to discover details of this conspiracy and those who participated in it," Medina said in an email statement.

Over a dozen officers have either resigned, been placed on administrative leave, been terminated or temporarily reassigned.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
