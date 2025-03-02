An OnlyFans model named Jade, known online as JadeTeen, has made a jaw-dropping claim that she and her mother, Dani, are both pregnant by the same man—YouTuber Nick Yardy—just two weeks apart. The announcement, shared in a February 18 YouTube video featuring all three individuals, has left social media users both stunned and skeptical. Onlyfans model claims she and her mom got pregnant by the same man just weeks apart(Youtube- NickYardy)

"It's amazing to be able to share our love and inspire others to try out an unconventional relationship," Jade said in the video. According to her, she is expecting a baby girl named Nicole, while Dani is carrying a baby boy, whom they plan to name Nick Jr.

“It's not often that a mother and daughter are pregnant at the same time, let alone by the same man,” Jade said. “But we wouldn’t want things to be any other way.”

While Jade and Dani express excitement about their upcoming arrivals, not everyone is convinced. Many online users believe this claim is a publicity stunt, pointing out inconsistencies in the video. Some viewers noted that when Dani patted her stomach, it made a hollow sound, suggesting a fake baby bump. Others observed that Jade has not appeared pregnant in any of her other social media posts.

"I call BS on this," one YouTube commenter wrote, while another accused Nick of doing "anything to go viral." Given that he often produces comedic skits featuring OnlyFans models, many suspect this is just another scripted act.

Past Controversies and Content Creation

This isn’t the first time Jade and Dani have appeared in one of Nick’s videos. In November, they participated in a clip titled "How Having Two Wives Saved My Relationship," where they claimed to be in a "common law marriage arrangement" with him. In that video, neither appeared pregnant.

Nick, who has over 3.4 million YouTube subscribers, has openly discussed his work helping Jade and Dani with their OnlyFans accounts. "We always get requests to make a video together, but we wouldn’t do that," he previously said, adding that while they sleep in the same bed, they don’t engage in physical intimacy together.

Whether this pregnancy claim is real or another attempt at online fame remains unclear. Given the couple’s history of unconventional content and scripted relationship narratives, many remain doubtful.

OnlyFans debuted in 2016, but like TikTok and other virtual interaction platforms, its user base surged during the pandemic.