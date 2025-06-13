OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue faces permanent ban: 5 key facts about the controversial adult star

Controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue made headlines once again—this time for being permanently banned from the platform. The 26-year-old adult content creator, who previously set a record by having sex with 1,057 men in a single day, had reportedly planned to surpass her own feat with a new stunt titled Bonnie Blue’s Petting Zoo. Bonnie Blue, a 26-year-old OnlyFans star known for her extreme adult content, has been permanently banned for violating platform rules. (bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram)

However, before the event could take place, her account was removed for violating OnlyFans’ Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy, according to The Sun.

5 facts about OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue

Background: According to The Spectator, Bonnie Blue was born as Tia Billinger in Derbyshire, England. Prior to OnlyFans, she was in her twenties, got married to her teenage sweetheart, and was working in recruitment.

Age: Blue is 26 years old and has quickly made a name for herself in the adult content world.

Reason why Blue joined OnlyFans: Blue described her life before OnlyFans as ordinary and mundane, as she worked a regular 9-to-5 job with 20 days of annual leave. She felt there could be more to her life, so she left her husband behind and shifted to Australia. In a new country, she began working on her new business idea on OnlyFans.

Her notoriety: Blue has become world-famous for the increasingly extreme nature of her stunts. Each one has pushed boundaries further, drawing both attention and controversy online.

Blue became known for posting videos to OnlyFans that featured her with thousands of partners, including, as she described, “barely legal, barely breathing, and the husbands.” She said she did it in hopes of creating a better life for herself.

Extreme stunts: The British adult performer is notorious for her headline-grabbing stunts, most famously her claim of sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours—a feat that surpassed the previous record and drew global attention as well as significant backlash.

In another controversial move, Bonnie hosted a college-themed challenge where male students competed to give her the “best orgasm,” with the winner promised paid tuition.