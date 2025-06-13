Bonnie Blue is permanently banned from OnlyFans. How much will she lose?

Adult star Bonnie Blue, who had sex with 1,057 men in a day, has been permanently banned from OnlyFans after her latest stunt went viral for all the wrong reasons. OnlyFans bans Bonnie Blue after controversial stunts, including a failed attempt at a 'petting zoo' event, citing violations of its Acceptable Use Policy.(Instagram/bonnie_blue_xo)

The 26-year-old OnlyFans content creator was allegedly planning to break her own world record by sleeping with 2,000 men in a day, in ‘Bonnie Blue’s Petting Zoo’ stunt.

Bonnie Blue's OnlyFans ‘ban is permanent’

The Sun reported that Blue’s account was taken down for violating the platform’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy. “Bonnie has taken things way too far. She was making tens of thousand a month via OnlyFans and now that’s gone,” a source told The Sun.

“Her page has officially been pulled. Her latest stunts have taken things too far. She’s crossed a line and OnlyFans had no choice but to act,” and “The ban is permanent.”

One OF spokesperson told Metro UK, “Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service,” and added, “Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation… This is why it has been necessary to take this action. We always act when users breach our terms of service.”

How much Bonnie Blue is about to lose after OnlyFans ban

Bonnie, who once boasted earnings of over $689,000 per month through OnlyFans, stands to lose more than $8 million annually. Her ban also forced her to cancel her next controversial ‘petting zoo’ stunt. The plan reportedly involved her being nude and restrained inside a transparent box, where attendees would be allowed to interact with her freely.

The adult star previously hosted a college-themed challenge where male students competed to give her the “best orgasm,” with the winner promised paid tuition. She marketed this as performance art or sexual empowerment.

Notably, following the viral success of her 11 January stunt, Bonnie stoked in an Instagram post: “Over 1,000 men in a day! Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing and the husbands.”