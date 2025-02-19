Open AI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's death ruled as suicide: Mother says FBI must investigate

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) and the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) on February 14 released a letter together on the investigation into the death of the OpenAI whistleblower-Suchir Balaji. The letter states that after a thorough review, both departments, due to insufficient evidence, concluded that Balaji’s death was a suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The SFPD now considers this case closed. Suchir Balaji was a former OpenAI engineer and whistleblower who died in November 2024. (Balaji Ramamurthy via AP)(AP)

According to the report, the OCME’s forensic analysis found that there were no other injuries or bruises on Suchir’s body, there were no signs of forced entry, and that he was alone at the time of his death.

“The pistol found at the scene was purchased and registered to Mr. Balaji in January 2023. A review of the desktop computer revealed searches for brain anatomy. And a witness statement from Mr. Balaji’s mother indicated that he had been under stress due to quitting his job. The SFPD found no evidence or information to establish that Mr. Balaji died of means other than a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. SFPD considers this case closed and will only reopen the criminal investigation if there is a basis for a chargeable offence. “The statute of limitations has not expired,” the report states.

During their investigation, the SFPD found Suchir’s DNA on the firearm that had caused his death. An analysis of the gunshot residue kit revealed that characteristic gunshot residue particles were detected on Balaji’s hands. Balaji’s parents Poornima Ramarao and Balaji Ramamurthy insist that their son’s death was not a suicide and that there was foul play.

Suchir Balaji, who was a researcher at OpenAI, quit his job and spoke out about the company’s alleged copyright law violations. His parents believe that his killing was in retaliation for his whistleblowing activities.

Balaji’s mother, Poornima Ramarao, said they are looking to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate the case. Below are her first reactions to the San Francisco Police's decision to close the case.

What are your thoughts on the report? Are you planning any next steps?

We already know from the autopsy report that he could not have done that (committed suicide). One of the drugs made him lose muscle control. The gun did not touch or was not near his body. We are waiting for confirmation from our forensic expert.

Why do you feel he was drugged? Did the report identify which drug?

There are tons of illegal drugs that ordinary people can’t purchase that take away muscle movement. We need toxicologist reports.

What are your next steps?

We need to get an investigation from the FBI to see who did this. We can go until homicide is established. Many steps have yet to be completed, including fully examining the letter from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) and the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).