5 facts about Tomahawk missiles used by US in strike against Iran

Tomahawk missiles played a central role in Operation Midnight Hammer, the US military operation that targeted Iran’s main nuclear facilities over the weekend. On Saturday, June 22, the United States launched 30 Tomahawk missiles alongside six 30,000-pound ‘bunker buster’ bombs to strike nuclear sites in Iran, including the Fordo facility. The attack came as part of the US helping Israel in its conflict with Iran to destroy Tehran’s nuclear facilities. The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) is a long-range, subsonic cruise missile developed by the US Navy.

According to a report by Fox News, the missiles were fired from US Navy submarines located 400 miles away. The operation marked the latest major use of Tomahawk cruise missiles by the US, which were previously deployed in Syria under Trump’s presidency in 2017.

Also read: Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: US says Iran strikes were ‘intentionally limited’ and ‘not open-ended’

Here are five key facts about Tomahawk missiles:

1. Tomahawks are sea-launched long-range missiles

The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) is a long-range, subsonic cruise missile developed by the US Navy. It is launched from ships or submarines through a Vertical Launch System and used for precision strikes on land-based targets.

2. Designed for stealth and accuracy

Tomahawks can fly at low altitudes, avoiding radar detection, and are guided by advanced GPS, inertial navigation, and terrain contour mapping. This makes them highly accurate-with a margin of error of just 10 meters. They are built to follow a non-linear path, reducing the chance of interception.

3. First used during the Gulf War

Tomahawks were first deployed in combat during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. Since then, they have been used in several major conflicts, including strikes in Syria in 2017.

4. Capable of long-distance attacks

These missiles have a range between 1,000 and 1,500 miles (1,550 to 2,500 km). In the Iran strike, they were launched from submarines located approximately 400 miles away from the target sites.

5. Each missile costs around $2 million

Tomahawks measure 18.3 feet in length and weigh about 3,200 pounds (4,400 with booster). They carry a 1,000-pound conventional warhead or cluster munitions.

Iran has condemned the US action as “savage military aggression” against peaceful nuclear facilities.

FAQs

What is a Tomahawk missile?

The Tomahawk is a long-range, subsonic cruise missile developed by the US Navy, designed for precise land attacks from ships and submarines.

How far can a Tomahawk missile travel?

Tomahawk missiles have a range of approximately 1,000 to 1,500 miles (1,550 to 2,500 km), depending on the variant.

How are Tomahawk missiles launched?

They are launched from US Navy surface ships or submarines using the Vertical Launch System (VLS).

How much does one Tomahawk missile cost?

Each Tomahawk missile reportedly costs around $2 million.