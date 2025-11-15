Orangeburg Food Lion shooting: What happened at 1370 Chestnut St? First details here

A shooting was reported at the Food Lion at 1370 Chestnut St, in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Friday. Several people shared reports of a shooting at the grocery store. There have been no injuries in the incident. Photos on social media showed police presence outside the Food Lion at Orangeburg.(Facebook/Tony Nimmons)

Authorities confirmed the shooting to WLTX and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said that the shooting took place around 12:20 pm at store located on Chestnut Street. As per the publication, preliminary reports suggest that two people were involved in an exchange of words when one person pulled out the gun and fired at the other. However, no victim has come forward, authorities said.

One person shared a video where police presence could be seen and wrote “Cant go shopping in peace why shoot at the food lion in orangeburg people in there shopping and kids smh.”

Another person wrote on Facebook, “Orangeburg is a dangerous place to be. They just had a shooting at the Food Lion grocery store.” The individual indicated that the person had barricaded himself inside, and people were trying to talk him down. The picture they shared also showed police vehicles outside.

Many others shared that there had been a shooting at the Food Lion there, and asked to check up on loved ones. There has been no official statement on the incident from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office yet.

Reactions to Food Lion shooting

Several people expressed concern. One person wrote “Orangeburg ppl really gotta do better! Going in Food Lion in middle of the day shooting.... Smh.”

One person claimed that they were at Jersey Mike's Subs in Orangeburg when the worker said there was a guy running around with a gun. The post went on to claim that the person was seen near Family Dollar, before the reported shooting at Food Lion.