Northwoods Mall shooting reports: What happened in North Charleston center? Witnesses warn of active shooter

A shooting incident occurred at the Northwoods Mall in North Charleston on Saturday. Witnesses feared there was an active shooter situation at the mall on 2150 Northwoods Blvd, but cops have stated it was an isolated incident. Northwoods Mall in North Charleston is on 2150 Northwoods Blvd.(Northwoods Mall)

“At this time officers are on scene at Northwoods Mall with an isolated shooting incident. THERE IS NOT an active shooter situation...,” they announced on Facebook.

However, prior to that, several people had expressed fears that there was an active shooter.

Several people share active shooter reports

One person on Facebook wrote, “we are currently stuck at the mall with an active shooter… i am TERRIFIED RIGHT NOW. i know nothing right now.” Another added, “It is a crying shame that Northwoods Mall is so damn full of little wannabe thug lives shooting people!! They have ruined it for us all to be able to shop there!!! Hopefully NCPD can find the shooter right now!!!”

Yet another person described the ordeal. “Out Early Christmas with Brett and Elizabeth at the Northwoods Mall and there was a shooting everyone was screaming and running trying to get out! The cages all came down in the stores!! Don’t think I will ever go back there again,” they shared on Facebook.

The individual noted that they couldn't run because of their knee and had to hide behind a counter on the ground, until a security guard went to them.

Notably, firearms are not allowed inside the Northwoods Mall. “Carrying or displaying weapons of any kind, except those carried by authorized law enforcement officers or security personnel in the performance of their duties and by security officials specifically permitted by shopping center management,” the official code of conduct states.

While details around the shooting remain unclear, one account claimed that someone was shot at the food court of the mall.