Chicago shooting: First details on suspect who fired at Border Patrol agents in Kedzie Avenue

A man allegedly fired shots at Border Patrol agents in Chicago, near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue, on Saturday. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the incident and released the first details about the suspect. No injuries were reported, and the motivation behind the shooting is yet to be confirmed. A gunman fired shots at Border Patrol agents in Chicago(REUTERS)

In a statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, the DHS stated that the suspect, a male, was driving a black Jeep. He fled the scene.

“Today, U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene. An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol’s vehicles. Chicago Police Department was called for assistance and cleared the scene. The shooter and vehicle remain at large, and this is a dynamic situation,” the department tweeted.

The DHS added that the incident is ‘not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction’.

“Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations. These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement. The violence must end.”

This comes weeks after a 29-year-old gunman opened fire on a Dallas immigration facility. The suspect, identified as Joshua Jahn, killed two detainees and wounded another before taking his own life in the September 24 incident.

“These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

“We are only miles from Prairieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers.”