Who is Sade Nelson? South Carolina teacher accused of trying to mow down her baby’s dad with car; placed on leave

A Charleston County teacher has been suspended from her job after allegedly trying to mow down her baby’s father with her car in a Walmart parking lot. 37-year-old Sade Delesia Nacheyle Nelson, a former ‘Teacher of the Year,’ has been accused of assaulting her baby daddy and his girlfriend during an October 18 custody exchange, Live5News reported. Who is Sade Nelson? South Carolina teacher accused of trying to mow down her baby’s dad with car(Charleston County School District)

Nelson, who has been placed on leave, allegedly punched the father of her child, as well as his girlfriend. Witnesses said she even tried to ram him with her car, according to cops.

The child’s father told police that Nelson began punching him repeatedly after he opened the passenger door of her car to pick up his son. This made him fall to the ground, according to police records obtained by the Daily Mail. Nelson was later reportedly seen in security footage driving the car straight at the dad.

Who is Sade Delesia Nacheyle Nelson?

Nelson is a 2025 award winner at St. John’s High School in Charleston, South Carolina. She has now been charged with third-degree assault and battery, domestic violence of a high aggravated nature, unlawfully placing a child at risk of or causing harm or willfully abandoning a child.

Nelson alleged that the father is the one who had struck her and her son after opening her car door. She claimed that she then walked to his car door in an attempt to photograph the license plate, which is when he knocked her to the ground.

The security footage shows the father leaning into Nelson’s car. It also shows Nelson walking to the man’s car, and leaning into an open door. The man then walked over and allegedly knocked her to the ground. Nelson then attacked the man, before bystanders intervened.

Nelson was accused of fleeing the scene with her son before police’s arrival. She said a friend of hers had told her she would speak to the police on her behalf.

Charleston County School District spokesperson Andy Pruitt confirmed that Nelson had been placed on leave pending the probe’s outcome. “Because this is a personnel matter and an active investigation, the district cannot provide any additional details at this time,” he said.