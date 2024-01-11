Owner of popular Washington state eatery Howdy Bagel shot dead in New Orleans, husband says ‘he died in my arms’

A Washington state bagel shop owner was brutally gunned down while vacationing in New Orleans. 32-year-old Jacob Carter, co-owner of popular Tacoma eatery Howdy Bagel, is said to have died in his husband’s arms. He was murdered last week near Bourbon and Kerlerec streets in New Orleans’ Marigny neighbourhood, according to the News Tribune. Jacob Carter was murdered last week near Bourbon and Kerlerec streets in New Orleans’ Marigny neighbourhood (Jacob Carter/Facebook)

According to police, the shooter fled after carrying out the attack. “He died in my arms,” Carter’s husband and business partner Daniel Blagovich said. No arrests have been made yet.

Carter’s shop, Howdy Bagel, started as a successful farmers market operation in 2021. In June, it opened the store on South Tacoma Way. It announced Carter’s death on Instagram.

‘This loss is immeasurable for our community’

“Dear Howdy community, It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the death of our beloved Jacob Carter. Jake was tragically killed on January 5th in New Orleans while on vacation with his husband Daniel. If you knew Jake, you know he was someone who exuded kindness, warmth, and genuine care to everyone he met. Jake was one of the brightest spots in the lives of everyone he loved. This loss is immeasurable for our community. In an effort to support Daniel and the whole Howdy crew, we are asking that you consider supporting Howdy in two ways. First, take care of one another,” the Instagram post reads.

“Showing up with care for one another as we grieve is a way we can honor the love that Jacob put into this world. In this difficult time, we ask that you do not reach out to Daniel or the family but find comfort with one another. If you need someone to talk to, please reach out to the Crisis Connections hotline at 866-427-4747. If you feel the need to reach out with a message on Instagram, know that we will hold your messages with gratitude but do not have the capacity to respond,” it adds.

Howdy Bagel has also launched a GoFundMe to “give Daniel space to grieve without having to worry about the logistics of running a business.” The shop will temporarily remain closed.

‘There’s a lot of love that goes into each of these products’

Carter and Blagovich, from Texas and West Seattle respectively, started the shop after being laid off from their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic. Carter told KING 5 in July that the name Howdy “kind of invokes this sense of warmth and bringing people together, bringing people in and I think we are trying to foster a place of inclusiveness to everyone.”

“Daniel and I both grew up in environments that were not always that way, especially to queer folks, and so to have a storefront that feels welcoming to everyone I think is a big part of who we are and what we believe the space should be,” he said. “There’s a lot of love that goes into each of these products.”