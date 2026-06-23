Palmer, Alaska fire update: Massive blaze seen from Mat-Su College campus; scary videos emerge

A massive fire was seen from the Mat-Su College campus in Palmer, Alaska on Monday, sparking fears among locals there. The Glenn Massay Theater, which is at 8295 E College Drive on the university campus noted “A huge THANK YOU to the hard working forestry personnel and firefighters that help to spot, manage, and put out fires in our community and state.” A fire was reported in Palmer, Alaska, sparking fears among locals. (Facebook/The Glenn Massay Theater) They added “The first picture looks like it was our building, but fortunately it wasn’t. The fire was reported just before 3pm and contained by just after 5pm. It’s a dangerous time of year. We all need to be aware and be safe.” They also shared photos where black smoke could be seen rising to the sky.

Another person on X shared a video.

“Major fire! Palmer, Alaska in danger?,” they wrote. Palmer Fire & Rescue is yet to officially comment on the matter. A cause for the blaze is not known yet and there have been no reports on damage or injuries. Palmer, Alaska fire: Scary photos emerge; reactions pour in More people shared photos of the Palmer fire. “Palmer! What’s on fire?? Prayers,” one asked where black smoke could be seen.

Several people reacted to the news of the fire in Palmer. “This fire on the Glenn was last night. The dump is tonight, hope that clarifies it,” one wrote. Another added “these pictures are of the one today at the dump.” Also Read | El Monte ‘River Fire’: Wildfire near Rosemead Blvd threatening structure; check map, videos One person questioned whether the blaze was contained. “Contained? It's almost 7pm and it's still billowing black smoke lol.” Yet another clarified “contained means they have it under control and not spreading. Once its out, it will say fire is out.” One person noted “The dumps on fire,” while another added “We are at the ballfields and can see it. It’s huge. It sounds like it might be the landfill?”. Yet another shared a photo from a distance commenting that the fire looked ‘huge’.

“Since everyone’s sharing their photos this is from the butte. Looked huge so naturally I looked towards Facebook to see what’s happening,” they said. Another fearfully said “I don’t know but this is from our driveway…too damn close!”.

A local also remarked “I just drove by this and it looked like the landfill was on fire. Just saw a fire truck headed that direction.” Smoke could be seen from as far as the Blueberry knoll.

Another shared a photo from the road and remarked “In Palmer at the Palmer Wasilla intersection by Fred Meyers largest damn smoke cloud I’ve ever seen.”

The blaze could be seen from many parts of Palmer, and another local shared a photo of the same.