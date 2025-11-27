Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pam Bondi shares update on two US National Guard members shot near White House

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 07:24 pm IST

The two West Virginia National Guard members, who who deployed in Washington, were shot Wednesday afternoon, just blocks from the White House.

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday said that the two National Guard soldiers, who were shot by an Afghan national near the White House, have come through surgery.

National Guard are seen after reports of two National Guard soldiers shot near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.(AP)
National Guard are seen after reports of two National Guard soldiers shot near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.(AP)

Bondi said that the Afghan suspect behind the shooting could face life in prison. Her reaction came after two West Virginia National Guard members, who who deployed in Washington, were shot Wednesday afternoon, just blocks from the White House.

"Right now, we will base our charges based on their prognosis," Bondi told Fox News.

Also Read: Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? Afghan man accused of terror act near White House

“They both came through surgery. I'm not going to talk about their conditions right now. Again, we're praying for a recovery for them, but worst case scenario, minimum life in prison with terrorism charges,” she added. FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier said the two guards were hospitalised in critical condition.

The shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, entered the US after the fall of Kabul in August 2021. He arrived in the US a month later under the US' “Operation Allies Welcome”.

The shooting, on the day before Thanksgiving, comes as the presence of the troops in Washington and other American cities has been a point of contention for months, leading to court fights and a wider debate about the Trump administration's use of the military to combat the crime problem.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Pam Bondi shares update on two US National Guard members shot near White House
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On