Passenger tried to enter cockpit? Why a United Airlines flight was forced to land in Wisconsin

A United Airlines flight traveling from Chicago to Minneapolis was forced to make an emergency landing in Wisconsin after a passenger allegedly attempted to enter the cockpit during the journey, according to reports.

United Airlines confirmed that the diversion stemmed from a "security concern".(AP)

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The incident unfolded Friday night aboard United Flight 2005, prompting the aircraft to divert to Dane County Regional Airport in Madison. The passenger was later removed by law enforcement officers, while the flight eventually continued to its destination after a lengthy delay.

According to the New York Post, which cited audio transmissions obtained by 12 News Investigates, the individual made multiple attempts to breach the cockpit area shortly after takeoff, raising security concerns among the crew.

United Airlines confirmed that the diversion stemmed from a "security concern" involving an "unruly passenger" but did not provide additional details about the individual's actions.

Also Read: Emergency declared on United Airlines flight after 'unruly' passenger tries to attack crew and enter cockpit

What happened aboard the flight?

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{{^usCountry}} The Minneapolis-bound flight had been in the air for about 90 minutes when the situation escalated, according to flight-tracking data from FlightAware. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Minneapolis-bound flight had been in the air for about 90 minutes when the situation escalated, according to flight-tracking data from FlightAware. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Audio transmissions cited by 12 News Investigates suggested that authorities were informed of repeated attempts by the passenger to access the cockpit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Audio transmissions cited by 12 News Investigates suggested that authorities were informed of repeated attempts by the passenger to access the cockpit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Don't think they were able to cuff him but were able to get control of him after multiple attempts to try to breach the cockpit," officials reportedly said in the communications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Don't think they were able to cuff him but were able to get control of him after multiple attempts to try to breach the cockpit," officials reportedly said in the communications. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The transmissions further indicated that the passenger was eventually restrained and monitored while the aircraft prepared to land. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transmissions further indicated that the passenger was eventually restrained and monitored while the aircraft prepared to land. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "He is seated in a seat and flanked by law enforcement officers on either side," officials were heard saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He is seated in a seat and flanked by law enforcement officers on either side," officials were heard saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: US F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing after suspected Iranian fire: Report Emergency landing in Wisconsin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: US F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing after suspected Iranian fire: Report Emergency landing in Wisconsin {{/usCountry}}

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The aircraft landed at Dane County Regional Airport around 9:30 pm local time. By that point, the flight was reportedly less than an hour away from Minneapolis.

Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office boarded the plane after it landed and removed the passenger. Authorities have not publicly identified the individual, and it remains unclear whether charges have been filed.

Neither law enforcement nor United Airlines has released further information regarding the passenger's motives or behavior.

Flight resumes after several-hour delay

After the passenger was removed, the flight resumed its journey to Minneapolis.

According to FlightAware data, the aircraft eventually landed at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport at approximately 2:19 am, nearly five hours behind schedule.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members.

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The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the onboard disturbance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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