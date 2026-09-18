Patrick Clancy's new wife defends their love story amid backlash, slams ‘so twisted’ attacks against him

Patrick Clancy's newly married wife has denounced the “so twisted” allegations directed toward him following the tragic incident in which his former partner, Lindsay Clancy, caused the deaths of their three children. She has commended him for being “the most selfless and supportive father.”

After the deaths of his three children by Lindsay Clancy, Patrick's new wife defends him against allegations, calling him supportive and selfless (Facebook/Rachel Blair Danis and (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool,File))

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Infertility specialist Rachel Danis will appear alongside the Patrick in upcoming 60 Minutes broadcast — representing his first public statement since his former spouse's mistrial proceedings regarding the killing of their three kids.

Following the commencement of legal proceedings, Patrick, 38, who entered into second marriage in April and resides in New York, has faced massive backlash, baseless allegations and conspiracy theories, suggesting his culpability in the death of his children.

Rachel Danis backs Patrick Clancy, defends their love story

In a clip, which was teased on the network Friday morning, Rachel Danis said, “I don’t understand how the story’s been so twisted. But I would hope people know that Pat is, as I said before, the most selfless father and supportive partner."

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{{^usCountry}} She additionally defended herself against those people who have criticized their love story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She additionally defended herself against those people who have criticized their love story. {{/usCountry}}

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“I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

Also Read: Patrick Clancy's new wife Rachel Danis appearance on 60 Minutes sparks uproar: ‘This is really bizarre’

Lindsay Clancy trial

Upon his return to his Massachusetts residence in 2023, Patrick discovered that Lindsay had suffocated their three children—Cora, five; Dawson, three; and Callan, eight months old.

Lindsay's seven-week homicide trial concluded in a mistrial on September 4th following the jury's inability to achieve consensus after seven days of deliberative proceedings.

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Her legal counsel contended that she warranted acquittal on the grounds of insanity. Ten of the eleven jurors concurred that she was experiencing acute postpartum psychosis — however, one dissenting juror prevented the panel from attaining unanimity.

During the initial proceedings, Patrick Clancy informed the jury that his former spouse had persistently sought professional assistance for her deteriorating mental health condition preceding the tragic events, and he recounted the distressing discovery of finding her in a state of partial paralysis in the yard of their Duxbury residence following her jump from a second-floor window during an unsuccessful suicide attempt.

During the courtroom proceedings, a 911 recording was presented, documenting the father's screams upon discovering his children in an unresponsive state with exercise bands around their necks in the basement.

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