Patrick Joseph White: Not just COVID vaccine, CDC shooter was also upset over his dog's death

Patrick Joseph White, the CDC headquarters shooting suspect, was upset over the COVID-19 vaccine and possibly over the death of his dog, his father told authorities, according to the Associated Press. The 30-year-old opened fire on the health agency's campus from across the street, prompting an emergency shelter-in-place order. He fatally shot DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose. Police officers stand as they block off a road at Emory University Hospital(REUTERS)

The AP cited law enforcement sources to report that White tried to gain access to the CDC campus, but was turned away by the guards. He then drove to a spot near the CVS pharmacy nearby and started firing. The 30-year-old had a long gun, and at least three other firearms were recovered from the scene. Several bullet casings were also found.

Patrick Joseph White's father reveals details

CNN reported on Friday night that the CDC suspect's father alerted authorities a day before the shooting. He believed his son was ‘suicidal’. The AP report added that White's father was the one who identified him as the possible shooter.

He further said that White was frustrated with the COVID-19 vaccine and also because of the death of his dog. However, a motivation is yet to be determined.

At least four buildings at the CDC HQ were struck by gunfire, Director Susan Monarez said in a post on X. Employees reported seeing dozens of bullet marks from outside the campus, and shared images of shattered windows in offices where thousands of scientists work on vital disease research.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. issued a statement Saturday mourning the death of officer David Rose. “We know how shaken our public health colleagues feel today. No one should face violence while working to protect the health of others,” Kennedy said.