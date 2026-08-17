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Paula Musgrove testifies: 5 things to know as Lindsay Clancy sought help from mother, ‘I am really scared’

Lindsay Clancy, who is charged with murdering her children, is defended by her mother who described her as loving.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 22:48:34 IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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The defense on Monday commenced its presentation in the trial of Lindsay Clancy, a mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, who is charged with the murder of her three children.

Lindsay Clancy mother called her daughter a loving parent. (REUTERS)
Lindsay Clancy mother called her daughter a loving parent. (REUTERS)

Paula Musgrove, Clancy's mother, struggled to hold back tears while addressing the jury, expressing her deep love for her grandchildren "with all her heart." She portrayed her daughter as a "loving mother" who "would do anything for her children."

On October 20, 2022, Clancy sent a text to her mother, Paula Musgrove, stating, "I'm really sick," just three months prior to the tragic incident where Clancy took the lives of her children.

Deep Dive

What did Paula Musgrove say about Lindsay Clancy's mental state before the tragic incident?

Paula Musgrove testified that Lindsay Clancy expressed feelings of being 'really sick,' experiencing horrible insomnia, and feeling scared, indicating a decline in her mental health leading up to the incident.

How does Lindsay Clancy's defense plan to argue her case during the trial?

Lindsay Clancy's defense intends to argue that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children due to experiencing postpartum psychosis, exacerbated by being overmedicated with psychiatric medications.

What evidence has been presented regarding Lindsay Clancy's mental health struggles?

Evidence presented during the trial includes witness testimonies highlighting Clancy's severe mental health decline, including shameful thoughts of harming her children and reported insomnia and depression.
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Also Read: Who is Ian Whiffin? Another witness testifies at Lindsay Clancy trial, shocking iPhone note revealed - ‘My life turned…’

"I remember her being very nervous. I remember her saying, 'I just have to tell you guys something,' And then she told us. She told us that she had thoughts of harming the children," Musgrove said.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy’s parents GoFundMe: How much money has been raised? All on The Musgrove Family campaign amid trial

Lindsay Clancy trial

Clancy is facing trial for the murder of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, who were strangled to death in 2023. She also jumped from a second-floor window of the family's residence in Duxbury, resulting in partial paralysis.

She has entered a plea of not guilty, with the case focusing on Clancy's mental health. The defense admits that she was responsible for the children's deaths but intends to argue that she was not criminally liable due to experiencing postpartum psychosis.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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