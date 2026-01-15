Pentagon pizza tracker's sudden movement sparks tensions; 'Something to do with Iran?'

As tension between the United States and Iran escalates, a popular meter predicting if 'something' involving the US could happen has given an alarming update. FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo (REUTERS)

Pentagon Pizza Tracker is a popular tracker that predicts the intensity of tensions involving the United States when there is a crisis, usually involving the military. It the number of pizzas ordered in restaurants near the Pentagon and projects whether officials are working late during potential crises or military operations.

On Wednesday, in the backdrop of the protests in Iran and rising US mobilization in the Middle East, an Iranian TV channel issued a purported assassination threat against President Donald Trump.

As a result, the Pentagon Pizza Index from 'nothing ever happens' to 'something might happen.' It led to speculation that the tension between Iran and US could further escalate, given the ongoing crisis in West Asia.