Pentagon pizza tracker's sudden movement sparks tensions; 'Something to do with Iran?'
Amid rising US-Iran tensions, the Pentagon Pizza Tracker shifted to "something might happen," fueling speculation after Iran protests and a Trump threat.
As tension between the United States and Iran escalates, a popular meter predicting if 'something' involving the US could happen has given an alarming update.
Pentagon Pizza Tracker is a popular tracker that predicts the intensity of tensions involving the United States when there is a crisis, usually involving the military. It the number of pizzas ordered in restaurants near the Pentagon and projects whether officials are working late during potential crises or military operations.
On Wednesday, in the backdrop of the protests in Iran and rising US mobilization in the Middle East, an Iranian TV channel issued a purported assassination threat against President Donald Trump.
As a result, the Pentagon Pizza Index from 'nothing ever happens' to 'something might happen.' It led to speculation that the tension between Iran and US could further escalate, given the ongoing crisis in West Asia.
Iran Escalation Speculation Runs Wild
Amid the Pentagon Pizza Index turning to 'Something Might Happen,' speculation ran wild that it could mean a further escalation in Iran. Hundreds of posts were made with users wondering if the US could potentially strike Iran.
“PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA shows 256% growth orders On an ordinary Monday, did the Pentagon decide to order a snack?” one user wrote.
“The Pentagon Pizza Index is red. 222% and 217% spikes near the Pentagon while Jan 14 US strike Iran odds just ripped to 30%. Is the Situation Room fueling up for an imminent move?” one account wrote.
“Pizza orders are spiking at the Pentagon. This has been a historically clear warning of upcoming war... China? Russia? Iran?” wrote another.
What The Pizza Index Shows
The Pentagon Pizza Index uses OSINT and Google Map data to gather information on pizza spots around the Pentagon. In the last 24 hours, Domino’s Pizza recorded a massive 1000% surge, while Extreme Pizza and Papa John’s each saw a 213% increase.
Pizzato Pizza experienced the highest jump at 294%. These locations are marked as “much busier than usual,” especially around midday and early afternoon. In contrast, District Pizza Palace and We, The Pizza remained unusually quiet, showing lower-than-normal traffic.
Overall, there was a mixed pattern showing concentrated spikes at select chains rather than a uniform surge across all nearby pizza spots.