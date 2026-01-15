Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Iranian TV issues chilling Trump assassination threat amid US military action reports; ‘bullet won’t miss'

    An Iranian TV channel issued a chilling threat against President Donald Trump on Wednesday

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 2:27 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    An Iranian TV channel issued a chilling threat against President Donald Trump on Wednesday. It broadcast a photo of the 79-year-old during the 2024 Butler rally, with a message reading: “This time it will not miss the target.” The text was in reference to the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13, 2024.

    Donald Trump reacts as he participates in a signing ceremony for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act (REUTERS)
    Donald Trump reacts as he participates in a signing ceremony for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act (REUTERS)

    This comes only hours after Reuters reported that the Trump administration has decided on a military strike against Iran. The news agency cited two European officials to add that US military intervention appeared likely. One of them said that it could take place within 24 hours. There is no official statement on the matter.

    Iranian TV's threat against Trump

    Israeli-American journalist Emily Schrader shared a screenshot of a tweet showing a split screen of Iranian state TV. A crowd of people could be seen on the left side, and a photo of Trump appeared on the right. A message in Persian read: “This time, the bullet won't miss.”

    Back in 2022, Tehran made a similar threat by posting a video depicting an assassination attempt on the US president at his Mar-a-Lago golf course.

    ‘Killings have stopped’

    Meanwhile, Trump said on Wednesday that he was informed ‘on good authority’ that plans for executions in Iran have stopped, even as Tehran has indicated fast trials and executions ahead in its crackdown on protesters.

    Trump's claims, which were made with few details, come as he’s told protesting Iranians in recent days that ‘help is on the way’ and that his administration would ‘act accordingly’ to respond to the Iranian government.

    But Trump has not offered any details about how the US might respond, and it wasn’t clear if his comments Wednesday indicated he would hold off on action.

    “We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping -- it’s stopped -- it’s stopping,” Trump said at the White House while signing executive orders and legislation. “And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions -- so I’ve been told that on good authority.”

    (With inputs from the Associated Press)

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Iranian TV Issues Chilling Trump Assassination Threat Amid US Military Action Reports; ‘bullet Won’t Miss'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes