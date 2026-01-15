Iranian TV issues chilling Trump assassination threat amid US military action reports; ‘bullet won’t miss'

Israeli-American journalist Emily Schrader shared a screenshot of a tweet showing a split screen of Iranian state TV. A crowd of people could be seen on the left side, and a photo of Trump appeared on the right. A message in Persian read: “This time, the bullet won't miss.”

This comes only hours after Reuters reported that the Trump administration has decided on a military strike against Iran. The news agency cited two European officials to add that US military intervention appeared likely. One of them said that it could take place within 24 hours. There is no official statement on the matter.

An Iranian TV channel issued a chilling threat against President Donald Trump on Wednesday. It broadcast a photo of the 79-year-old during the 2024 Butler rally, with a message reading: “This time it will not miss the target.” The text was in reference to the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13, 2024.

Back in 2022, Tehran made a similar threat by posting a video depicting an assassination attempt on the US president at his Mar-a-Lago golf course.

‘Killings have stopped’ Meanwhile, Trump said on Wednesday that he was informed ‘on good authority’ that plans for executions in Iran have stopped, even as Tehran has indicated fast trials and executions ahead in its crackdown on protesters.

Trump's claims, which were made with few details, come as he’s told protesting Iranians in recent days that ‘help is on the way’ and that his administration would ‘act accordingly’ to respond to the Iranian government.

But Trump has not offered any details about how the US might respond, and it wasn’t clear if his comments Wednesday indicated he would hold off on action.

“We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping -- it’s stopped -- it’s stopping,” Trump said at the White House while signing executive orders and legislation. “And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions -- so I’ve been told that on good authority.”

(With inputs from the Associated Press)