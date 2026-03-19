Pentagon seeks $200 billion funding amid Iran war as Pete Hegseth says US ‘is winning’

The Pentagon has asked for an additional $200 billion from Congress to pay for the war against Iran, a person familiar with the matter said, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth argued that the campaign was ahead of schedule and disputed that the US was getting embroiled in a quagmire. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, (AP)

The person, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said that the request has been sent to the White House for review and President Donald Trump has yet to sign off. Asked about the figure on Thursday, Hegseth didn’t deny it but said the number could move.

“It takes money to kill bad guys,” Hegseth said. “We’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we’re properly funded.”

If approved by Congress, a $200 billion supplemental spending bill would be the largest since a Covid relief bill in 2020, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The Washington Post was first to report the figure.

The sum is far larger than the estimated $65 billion the US has spent in security assistance to Ukraine since 2022 and suggests that the administration sees a long campaign ahead against Iran. It will likely face resistance from Democrats and fiscally conservative Republicans in Congress.

It would also be a potential liability for Trump, who has long criticized his predecessors for getting the US into so-called “forever wars” in Iraq and Afghanistan, and campaigned on the idea that he started no new conflicts in his first term. In his second term, he’s launched strikes against Yemen, Nigeria, Syria and Somalia along with the raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and successive strikes on Iran.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to boost military spending, arguing last year that he wants to increase the annual defense budget by $500 billion to $1.5 trillion. That’s run counter to his push, especially early in his administration, to deploy Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut costs across the government.

US officials told lawmakers that the first six days of the war with Iran cost more than $11.3 billion, a figure that attracted criticism from lawmakers including Senator Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat, who said it represented billions of dollars “that’s not being spent on addressing our needs.”

Hegseth brushed aside the criticism at a press conference on Thursday. He said the US campaign was proceeding as planned and attacked the media for what he said was unfair skepticism about Trump’s approach.

“The media here — not all of it, but much of it — wants you to think, just 19 days into this conflict, that we’re somehow spinning toward an endless abyss or a forever war or quagmire,” Hegseth said at a news conference on Thursday morning. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Hegseth said the US was “winning decisively” — destroying Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal, its navy and submarines. He declined to answer a question about a specific time frame, but said the US is “on plan” with a “clear set of objectives” and would end the conflict at a time of “the president’s choosing, ultimately.”

Hegseth also hit out at European allies, who have largely shunned President Donald Trump’s request to help police the Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian threats that have effectively closed a waterway that’s vital for global oil and gas tanker traffic.

“The world, the Middle East, our ungrateful allies in Europe, even segments of our own press, should be saying one thing to President Trump — thank you,” Hegseth said.