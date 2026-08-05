A few hours before celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was seen allegedly harming himself in his Miami home in a shocking TikTok live, he posted on X about influencer Joe Felz’s death. Hilton was taken from his Florida home and into an ambulance after police received several calls about a person harming himself on livestream.

Perez Hilton last post: Blogger wrote about influencer Joe Felz's death hours before self-harm livestream (theperezhilton/Instagram, @Joe Felz/Instagram)

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Hilton’s last post on X was a link to his article titled, ‘Van Life Influencer Joe Felz Dead At 40 -- Read His Girlfriend’s Emotional Statement’.

Also Read | Perez Hilton health issues: Blogger was hospitalized weeks before horrific livestream, sold Christian merch to pay bills

Felz, known for documenting his van life, businesses and spiritual journey, is reportedly dead. His girlfriend, Alxzondra, announced his death Monday in an emotional Instagram statement, writing, "Joe Felz has left this earth and has finally found his free."

Felz's cause and manner of death remain unclear.

The Perez Hilton incident

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{{^usCountry}} The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek that the office received "multiple calls" about a person livestreaming acts of self harm. Deputies who were dispatched to Hilton's house spoke to family members on the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek that the office received "multiple calls" about a person livestreaming acts of self harm. Deputies who were dispatched to Hilton's house spoke to family members on the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputies arrived and decided to "tactically disengage" while they continued to monitor the situation.

Also Read | Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live? What we know as police receive ‘multiple calls’

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication. Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.

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The video seemed to show Hilton cutting himself and covered in what appeared to be blood. The video was taken down and TikTok has suspended Hilton's account.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).