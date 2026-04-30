Pete Hegseth hearing: ‘Hon Hegseth’ name card sparks hilarious reactions; ‘does it mean he is…’

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took the center stage at a US Congressional hearing on Wednesday - the first for the former Fox News host since the US-Iran war started. He was joined by General Dan Caine, and both were grilled by the House Armed Services Committee, especially by the Democrats in the committee. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine testifying on the Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request. (Getty Images via AFP)

While a lot of serious affairs related to Operation Epic Fury and the US Army's decisions in the Iran war were discussed, social media came up with a funny side to it. When Hegseth sat for the hearing, a name card in front of him read, "Hon Hegseth," a short form of "Honorary Hegseth," as is customary for such a hearings.

While there was nothing unusual about the name card, social media made several hilarious jokes about it.

Also read: Pete Hegseth slams Iran war critics as ‘reckless, feckless and defeatist’; see full remarks

Social Media Erupts Over 'Hon Hegseth' Nameplate While some on social media said that Hegseth did not deserve the 'Hon Hegseth' nameplate, others cracked jokes about it.

“Having a placard in front of this clown that reads HON Hegseth is a joke,” one user wrote. “There is NOTHING about this arrogant idiot that deserves the title Honorable.”