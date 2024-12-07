Pete Hegseth, Trump's Pentagon pick, threatens sexual assault accuser with extortion lawsuit if…

Former Fox News host Pete Hegseth has threatened to file an extortion lawsuit against the woman who accused him of sexual assault if he is not confirmed as the top Pentagon official. Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Defense Secretary(AP)

Tim Parlatore, the lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump's choice for defense secretary, stated that the accuser might not have committed criminal extortion, but a case for civil extortion might still be brought against her, CNN stated.

“It was something we were considering,” Parlatore stated, alluding to the woman's intention to file a suit in 2020 before receiving payment to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA).

“Quite frankly, with the violation of the agreement, if he is not confirmed as secretary of defense, we may still bring a civil extortion claim against her.”

A quick recap of case against Hegseth

In 2017, the woman reported to the authorities that Hegseth had assaulted her in Monterey, California, where he addressed a Republican women's convention as the keynote speaker.

According to Hegseth, the interaction with the woman was consensual.

Charges were never filed against Hegseth even as the victim believed that she had been drugged and assaulted. The formerr Fox News host later settled with her in a NDA.

NDA has ‘been breached’ says Hegseth's lawyer

Speaking to CNN, Hegesth's lawyer said the woman made a false claim, which was shared in “violation” of the deal.

If it “causes him to lose his future employment opportunities, then yes, that is something that is worth bringing a lawsuit against,” he said.

The NDA has “been breached” and is no longer enforceable, Parlatore added.

Hegseth has faced several accusations since resigning from his position as host of Fox & Friends Weekend. He quit his job after Trump' nominated him to head the Pentagon.

Hegseth is accused of drinking heavily while leading two distinct veterans organisations and working at Fox News.

In 2018, Hegseth's mother wrote her son an email, accusing him of mistreating women. However, she later appeared on Fox News to defend her son.

While Trump has expressed support for his choice to head the Pentagon, Hegseth has pledged to stay in the race for Defense Secretary. In an effort to persuade Republican senators to confirm him for the position, Hegseth spent the most of the week building support on Capitol Hill.