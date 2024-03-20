‘What a clown’: Was Putin just spotted on Capitol Hill ahead of Biden impeachment hearing?

Ahead of the hearing on allegations about President Joe Biden's family business dealings overseas, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) on Wednesday surprised everyone by donning a mask of Vladimir Putin, prompting others to think for a second if the Russian President made his way to the Capitol Hill. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) donned a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin.(C-SPAN)

“I just came to thank [Oversight Committee Chairman] James Comer for taking all of our intelligence and using it in the committee,” Moskowitz told the reporter while referring to himself as ‘Putin’.

"Maybe he can come see the technology in the grocery stores," the Democrat continued, alluding to Tucker Carlson's recent visit to Russia to interview the Russian dictator, during which the former Fox New anchor bragged about the prices at Russian supermarkets.

A reporter asked Moskowitz, "Congressman, don't you think this behavior is a little immature?" The Democrat evaded the question and moved ahead.

He, however, removed his mask during the hearing, where ex-Hunter Biden business partners Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis were in attendance.

The hearing comes as Democrats have renewed claims that explosive allegations against Biden were "false" as they came from an ex-FBI informant who admitted that he was in touch with Russian intelligence.

Alexander Smirnov was indicted last month on accusations of providing false statements to the bureau. He alleged that Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Ukraine's Burisma Holdings, had revealed he offered $5 million each to Biden and his son Hunter to remove Ukraine's prosecutor general, who was probing Burisma.

Why did Moskowitz opt to wear Putin mask?

Speaking to the New York Post, Moskowitz defended Biden, claiming that House Oversight Republicans initiated the probe into Biden using [Smirnov's] 1023 form, which has been proven to come directly from Russian intelligence.

“James Comer did Vladimir Putin's bidding. The mask was worn to create that visual,” he said.

Moskowitz faces flak for his ‘embarrassing’ act

As soon as Moskowitz's video went viral on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), several netizens slammed the Democrat for “embarrassing” the government. Even some said that he must be censured if not expelled for his act.

Reacting to Moskowitz's brief stunt, one X user wrote: “Your country is ran by drama-club losers who aren’t talented enough to make it in Hollywood. What a clown.”

“This is freshman Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-Fl) in a Putin mask, repeating the Russia hoax, while making a mockery of Congress,” another added.

“Democrats never have any ideas, only theater and performance,” a third user wrote.

“Rep. Jared Moskowitz should be censured if not expelled for this. What a complete embarrassment. Peaceful J6 protestors get jailed for decades but a representative is allowed to disgrace our government like this? Unreal,” one more chimed in.

The GOP-led three-panel impeachment inquiry will have its second public hearing on Wednesday, following the first in last September.

Hunter Biden declined an invitation to attend the hearing after delivering a closed-door deposition on February 28.