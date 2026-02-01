Peter Attia-Epstein row: Celeb doctor slammed in first post after infamous docs released; ‘disappointing’
Peter Attia, celebrity doctor and one of CBS News' contributors, is facing flak after the release of the latest tranche of the Epstein files
Peter Attia, celebrity doctor and one of CBS News' contributors, is facing flak after the release of the latest tranche of the Epstein files. The 52-year-old is mentioned in the document over 1700 times. It was revealed that he had a regular exchange of emails with the convicted sex-trafficker and paedophile over several years.
We found an email chain with the subject - ‘Got a fresh shipment’, where the Early Medical founder can be jokingly talking about the ‘biggest problem about being friends’ with Epstein. The document is numbered EFTA02496403.
In one email, Attia wrote: “You the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can't tell a soul...” It is unclear what ‘shipment’ meant.
This particular message was written on June 24, 2015, seven years after Epstein was arrested for procuring a child for prostitution. In 2016, Attia wrote to Epstein: “P---y is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.”
Then, in December 2018, the celeb doctor asked Epstein if there was any ‘fallout’ from a news story, apparently referring to the November 2018 Miami Herald story by Julie K Brown that identified 80 of Epstein’s victims.
Peter Attia makes first post, faces flak
On Sunday, Attia made his first social media post since the latest Epstein docs were released. He, however, did not address the controversy. CBS News is yet to issue a statement.
In his post, Peter Attia wrote: “A closer look at the MET-PREVENT trial and what its null results reveal about aging interventions and trial design.” He also shared a link to his article titled: ‘Metformin misses the mark?’
Slamming Attia in the comment section, one user wrote: “Is there….. something else you’d like to comment on, Peter?”
“This isn’t going away. Better for you to address it head on..” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Attia is married to Jill Attia. The two were students at Stanford University. They share three children.
