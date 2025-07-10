Philadelphia flash flood warning: Will the Brandywine Creek overflow?

A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania, lasting until midnight on Wednesday, July 9. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The Brandywine Creek, connected with the Christina River and the Delaware River, has seen a significant rise in water level over the past hour without rainfall of two to three inches over parts of Philly. With rainfall expected "in buckets" till 2 AM on Thursday, the water level at the Brandywine Creek is set to increase further.

"As of 8:00 PM, a considerable flash flood event is evolving in/around the Wilmington and Philadelphia areas," the National Weather Service said. Already, photos and videos surfaced from Wilmington showing floodwater rising in the area.

This story is being updated.