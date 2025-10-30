Pierre Robert: 5 interesting things on legendary WMMR host and Philadelphia icon

Pierre Robert, the legendary host of Philadelphia's 93.3 WMMR radio, has died, the Beasley Media Group confirmed on Wednesday. He was 70 years old. The group added that Robert was found dead in his home. The exact circumstances of his passing are not known yet. However, no foul play is suspected. Pierre Robert, Philadelphia radio icon, has died at 70(X/RealGlenMacnow)

"Pierre's impact is immeasurable. I've never met a better and bigger music fan in my life, and when I tell you he had a profound love for music, for rock & roll, for presenting that music to people - it was all in his heart. He was just an open book about how much music meant to him and the people he shared it with," Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, hosts of WMMR's Preston and Steve, said.

“Robert hosted the midday show with his unabashed love for music, his listeners, and the city. The legendary rock radio personality was best known for his welcoming 'Greetings Citizens' salutation, along with his big heart and warm voice.”

"He truly cared about his listeners and the people of Philadelphia," Beasley Media Group, which owns WMMR, said.

5 interesting things about Pierre Robert

- Born William Pierre Robert on August 1, 1955, in Northern California, Robert honed his craft at KSAN-FM in San Francisco. A cross-country drive in his VW van, "Minerva," brought him to WMMR in 1981.

- Robert's midday show was a masterclass in curation, spinning everything from Led Zeppelin deep cuts to Springsteen bootlegs, often with unfiltered anecdotes. He, however, refused to play sports commentary on his channel.

- Robert co-founded Manna's Pie in the Sky fundraiser, raising over $2 million for hunger relief since 1999. He also championed the AIDS Walk and animal rescues, once driving 300 miles to save a stray dog.

- Robert's influence shaped Philly's rock scene, launching careers and fostering community. WMMR's "Pierre's Pile of Records" charity auction raised thousands.

- There is no information on Pierre Robert's wife and children. We do not know his net worth. His cause of death has not been confirmed.