Pierre Robert cause of death: What happened to the 93.3 WMMR DJ? Details here

Legendary Philadelphia DJ, Pierre Robert, who appeared on the afternoon rock show on 93.3 WMMR as a DJ, has reportedly passed away. Reports say that he was found dead in his home on Wednesday. The circumstances around his death remain unclear at the moment. He was 70 years old. Pierre Robert, the legendary rock DJ of Philadelphia's 93.3 WMMR radio.(X/@themikelipinski)

The Beasley Media Group, which owns and operates the 93.3 WMMR channel in Philadelphia, issued a statement confirming the DJ's death.

"A true radio icon, Pierre was one of the most recognized personalities in the City of Philadelphia," the statement read. "He joined the rock station back in 1981 and hosted the midday show with his unabashed love for music, his listeners, and the city. The legendary rock radio personality was best known for his welcoming ‘Greetings Citizens’ salutation, along with his big heart and warm voice!

"Pierre encompassed everything that rocks – the new and familiar, rock and alternative, punk and singer-songwriter… whether presenting in the air studio, on-stage, or unearthing treasures in the MMaRchives."

Pierre Robert Cause Of Death: What Happened To The Legendary DJ?

Radio Insight reported that Pierre Robert was found dead in his home in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The circumstances around his death were not immediately clear, as it was only confirmed in a statement by the Beasley Media Group. No statement from his family or his direct representatives has been released yet.

Tributes Pour In For Pierre Robert

Pierre Robert ruled the roost in the Philadelphia radio scene for nearly five decades. Over the years, he had become one of the iconic voices of the city's radio, with whom almost all residents were familiar. On his sudden demise, a horde of tributes poured in on social media for the DJ.

“Awful news about the passing of the great Pierre Robert. They don’t make DJ’s like him anymore. RIP,” Mike Lipinski of SportsTalkPHL wrote.

“If you lived or grew up in Philadelphia, Pierre Robert was the voice of your afternoon. He was a major influence on me and wanting to get into radio and podcasting. An absolutely crushing day in Philly to lose this titan and legend of our city,” a Philly resident named Adam Barnard wrote.

"Thank you for the memories, the tunes, and the company, Pierre. We’ll be having an extra coffee break for you today."

Another said: “Wow man this one hurts. This man brought a light to the second half of my work days for the last 10 years. RIP to an absolute legend Pierre Robert @933WMMR rock on forever king ❤️”

There were more of such heartfelt tributes remembering the Philly radio legend.