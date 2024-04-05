 Pokemon GO: Detailed guide on how to get Shiny Wimpod, Shiny Golisopod - Hindustan Times
Pokemon GO: Detailed guide on how to get Shiny Wimpod, Shiny Golisopod

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 05, 2024 11:31 PM IST

Due to the Sizeable Surprises event, there's an increased rate of wild spawns of Wimpod

Pokemon GO recently treated its fans with new Pokemon encounters, rewards, and more during the 2024 Sizeable Surprises event. The main highlights of the event were the introduction of Wimpod and Golisopod. While you can easily encounter the standard version of the new Pokemons in the wild, it requires some effort to come across their Shiny versions. Here's a detailed guide on how to get Shiny Wimpod and Shiny Golisopod:

Here's how to get a Shiny Wimpod in Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO 2024 Sizeable Surprises: Shiny Wimpod and Shiny Golisopod

Due to the Sizeable Surprises event, there's an increased rate of wild spawns of Wimpod. This means that by default, the chances of coming face-to-face with their shiny versions have increased as well. The higher the number of times you encounter them in the wild, the higher the chances of coming across the Shiny variants.

To increase your chances of getting a Shiny Wimpod, you can use Lure Modules, Incense, and the Weather Boost function to boost wild spawn rates. While these methods may not prove to be concrete, they increase the overall chances. Especially during the rainy weather, Wimpod spawns are increased if you use the Weather Boost function.

In case of rain, you can look for a PokeStop or Gym and utilise Lure Modules, then walk around that area after activating a Pokemon GO Incense. By stacking them together, you might trigger multiple Wimpod spawns. Ultimately, you will come across a Shiny Wimpod.

Once you acquire a Shiny Wimpod, you can evolve it into a Shiny Golisopod for 400 Candy. While the amount of candy required for the evolution is quite high, you can catch and transfer multiple Wimpods. To collect the Candy, you should complete the featured Research Tasks. Another method to farm more Candy is by making Wimpod the Buddy Pokemon and performing your tasks with it.

