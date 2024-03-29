Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 2: Encounter cherry blossom Eevee, Sylveon and more

Niantic has announced the second part of the Wonder Ticket for Pokemon GO, offering unique rewards and encounters for players. A letter from The Pokémon GO team said, “Starting April 1, 2024, Trainers who purchase or already possess the Wonder Ticket can access Part 2 of their unique World of Wonders experience. This month, research Pokémon diversity with cherry blossom–adorned Eevee and all its Evolutions!” Pokemon GO announces Wonder Ticket part 2(Pokemon Go)

In a new blog post, Niantic provided details on what players can expect. As part of the seasonally themed content, players may now expect to encounter Eevee and all eight of its evolutions, each of whom has a cherry blossom crown. Completing timed research missions awards players with goodies like Lucky Eggs, Poffins, Incense, Charged TMs, Premium Battle Passes, Silver Pinap Berries, Star Pieces, and more.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Full list of Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 2 Rewards

Encounters with the following Pokémon:

Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms Vaporeon adorned with cherry blossoms Jolteon adorned with cherry blossoms Flareon adorned with cherry blossoms Espeon adorned with cherry blossoms Umbreon adorned with cherry blossoms Leafeon adorned with cherry blossoms Glaceon adorned with cherry blossoms Sylveon adorned with cherry blossoms 1 Lucky Egg 1 Poffin 1 Incense 2 Charged TMs 1 Premium Battle Pass 3 Silver Pinap Berries 1 Star Piece

Niantic announced a third part to the Wonder Ticket, which will most likely arrive on May 1, but no details have been given. The Wonder Ticket is available for $9.99 USD until June 14, 2024. However, participants must complete activities and collect rewards before the end date, as they will not be unlocked for subsequent completion.

Along with the Wonder Ticket announcement, the Taken Over event has received mixed reactions from players, with some expressing disappointment in the rewards offered, particularly the Shadow Variants of Cacnea, Machop, and Trapinch, creatures that have been widely available and do not really fit the type of rewards players were hoping for.