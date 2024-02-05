 Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event: How to get shiny Drampa? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event: How to get shiny Drampa?

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event: How to get shiny Drampa?

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 05, 2024 05:37 PM IST

Keep reading to know how you can encounter a Drampa in Pokemon Go during the special Lunar New Year event

In honour of the Lunar New Year, Pokemon GO has launched a special event. Starting Monday, February 5, at 10 am local time, the event will run through Sunday, February 11, at 8 pm local time. The highlight of this event is the debut of the Normal/Dragon-type Pokemon, Drampa. What's more? If you are lucky, you may even encounter a shiny Drampa. Here's how to catch it:

Pokemon GO players can now encounter shiny Drampa during the Lunar New Year event(Pokemon GO)
Pokemon GO players can now encounter shiny Drampa during the Lunar New Year event(Pokemon GO)

How to get shiny Drampa in Pokemon GO?

During the limited-time special Lunar New Year event, players can get a shiny Drampa by completing 3-star raids. Throughout the festive event, Drampa will appear as a soloable raid boss in Tier 3 raids. According to early reports, players have the odds of one in 10 for encountering Drampa, per Pokemon Go Hub.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

To catch Drampa, players must have the combat power of 1588 to 1665 CP (for level 20, 10/10/10 minimum IVs) and 1985 to 2081 CP (for level 25, 10/10/10 minimum IVs), as per the website. Moreover, players who complete Field Research tasks during the festive event can also encounter Drampa.

Although Pokemon GO generally doesn't add a shiny version of a Pokemon when it first debuts, the Lunar New Year event has introduced a shiny Drampa alongside the regular one. The key difference between the two versions of the Pokemon is that the regular Drampa is white and green in colour, while the shiny one is brown and gold.

Lunar New Year event bonuses:

During the festive event, players will also be subject to limited-time bonuses, which are as follows:

  1. Increased chance for Lucky Pokémon in trades.
  2. Increased chance to become Lucky Friends.
  3. Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.
  4. Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On