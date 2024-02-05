Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event: How to get shiny Drampa?

In honour of the Lunar New Year, Pokemon GO has launched a special event. Starting Monday, February 5, at 10 am local time, the event will run through Sunday, February 11, at 8 pm local time. The highlight of this event is the debut of the Normal/Dragon-type Pokemon, Drampa. What's more? If you are lucky, you may even encounter a shiny Drampa. Here's how to catch it: Pokemon GO players can now encounter shiny Drampa during the Lunar New Year event(Pokemon GO)

How to get shiny Drampa in Pokemon GO?

During the limited-time special Lunar New Year event, players can get a shiny Drampa by completing 3-star raids. Throughout the festive event, Drampa will appear as a soloable raid boss in Tier 3 raids. According to early reports, players have the odds of one in 10 for encountering Drampa, per Pokemon Go Hub.

To catch Drampa, players must have the combat power of 1588 to 1665 CP (for level 20, 10/10/10 minimum IVs) and 1985 to 2081 CP (for level 25, 10/10/10 minimum IVs), as per the website. Moreover, players who complete Field Research tasks during the festive event can also encounter Drampa.

Although Pokemon GO generally doesn't add a shiny version of a Pokemon when it first debuts, the Lunar New Year event has introduced a shiny Drampa alongside the regular one. The key difference between the two versions of the Pokemon is that the regular Drampa is white and green in colour, while the shiny one is brown and gold.

Lunar New Year event bonuses:

During the festive event, players will also be subject to limited-time bonuses, which are as follows: