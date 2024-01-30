Chinese New Year 2024: Culinary destinations in US to enjoy festive dinner

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, it is the perfect time to sort out places to enjoy your festive dinner. The celebrations for the Lunar New Year will begin on Saturday, February 10. From Kentucky to New Mexico, here's a list of culinary destinations in the US provided by Brand USA to ring in the Year of the Dragon. Chinese New Year 2024: Here's a list of culinary destinations in US to enjoy festive dinner

Santa Fe for spice lovers

Tucked in the valley of the Rio Grande is a hidden gem, Hatch. Although not famous in the mainstream media, Hatch is regarded as the “chilli capital of the world.” This small village in New Mexico gave birth to the world-famous chilli peppers, the New Mexico chile or Hatch chiles.

If you have a palette for spicy food, then you can add this destination to your Lunar New Year travel itinerary. Some of the local cuisines you must feast on include dishes like chiles rellenos, green chile cheeseburgers, richpoloze, and Mesoamerican chocolate elixirs.

Clam chowder in Boston

If Massachuchets is one of your Lunar New Year travel destinations, then make sure to delight yourself with the famous clam chowder at Union Oyster House in Boston. Renowned for its speciality in seafood like lobsters and fresh oysters, it is the oldest continuously operated restaurant in the country.

The website adds that the restaurant “boasts a wall of fame with its star-studded diners, including Robin Williams, Meryl Streep and Al Pacino.” Moreover, President John F. Kennedy also “loved to feast in the privacy of the upstairs dining room.”

Relive Lexington's Bluegrass Revolution

When in Kentucky, you can feast on ‘Martha Stewart of the South’ Ouita Michel's recipes at one of her restaurants, Holly Hill Inn in Lexington. The celebrated restaurant sparked a Bluegrass Culinary Revolution when it first opened in 2021.

You can enjoy a seasonal menu with food items like roasted stuffed quail and stuffed trout, among other savoury dishes, for your festive dinner. Or if you are fond of sweet dishes, then you can go for some chocolate-coated strawberries and more.

Wine and dine in Scottsdale

What better way to ring in the Year of the Dragon than to enjoy a wine and dine setup during sunset against the backdrop of Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona? The website adds that FnB restaurant's chef Charleen Badman is a “local foodie hero” who showcases the best of Arizona’s agricultural and farming community with her seasonal menus. The restaurant also offers an Arizona-only wine program to complement the local dishes.