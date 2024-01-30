Lunar New Year 2024: What the Year of the Wood Dragon means for your Chinese Zodiac

Rat: (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) The Rat and the Dragon are highly compatible, making this year particularly auspicious for you. As a social creature, stepping out of your comfort zone in the social sphere could bring new friends or romantic connections. Your career prospects also look promising, so don't shy away from taking calculated risks. A man lifts a child on his shoulders near Chinese New Year themed decoration ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing, China on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)

Ox: (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

While the Year of the Dragon signifies abundance for all, Oxen may need to tread lightly. Dr. Gold and Dr. Kim suggest focusing on foundational steps this year to set the stage for success in the upcoming Year of the Snake.

Tiger: (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Overall luck in the Dragon year could favour Tigers in career or financial pursuits. Tigers might face challenges in the Year of the Dragon due to the contrasting personalities of the shy Rabbit and the dynamic Dragon. Conflicts in love, work, and health may arise, so leaning on supportive friends, especially Monkeys and Pigs, is advised.

Rabbit: (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Since the Rabbit is more quiet and introspective, the energetic and loud Dragon Year may bring challenges. Experts suggest that conflicts in love, work, and health could arise, and seeking support from loved ones, especially Monkey and Pig friends, is recommended.

Dragon: (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Despite the celebratory atmosphere for other Chinese zodiac signs in the Year of the Dragon, experts advise Dragons to be cautious. Being in your zodiac year may bring potential bad luck or misfortune, so it's crucial to be intentional about how you spend your energy and money.

Snake: (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snakes may experience a mix of challenges and opportunities. Trusting intuition and watching for signs of burnout at work are crucial. Climbing the corporate ladder may be possible with assistance from unexpected mentors later in the year.

Horse: (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

The energetic alignment with the Dragon suggests growth opportunities in careers like tech, finance, and cyber areas. Dr. Gold recommends occasional stepping back and letting the Dragon take the lead.

Goat: (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goats may find the dynamic nature of the Dragon Year demanding. However, ambitious pursuits and financial growth, especially through side hustles, could be supported in 2024.

Monkey: (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkeys are in for a fortunate year. New friendships and work opportunities will take centre stage, offering avenues for personal growth. Compatibility with the Dragon spells good fortune.

Rooster: (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Roosters are likely to benefit from the Dragon's spotlight. Good fortune in career and relationships is expected, and being open to various opportunities may lead to fresh experiences.

Dog: (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dogs may face challenges due to similarities in leadership traits with the Dragon. It's a year for self-reflection rather than relentless pursuit of goals, providing an opportunity to approach life differently.

Pig: (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pigs are besties with the Dragon. Despite the dynamic energy, luck is set in every aspect of life. Venturing outside the comfort zone might bring about amazing things, although the Dragon's determined momentum may sometimes feel overwhelming.