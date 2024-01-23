Why are these Chinese zodiac signs unlucky in the year of Wood Dragon? Here's all you should know

The Year of the Wood Dragon is approaching, and it's expected to bring good and challenging times for different Chinese zodiac signs. Some signs may experience good luck, while others might receive bad luck that tests their patience and strength. If you're curious about whether you fall into the group facing misfortune and want to know how to improve your luck, keep reading. This article will share information about the five zodiac signs that could have a challenging 2024 and offer advice on dealing with these difficulties. Let us read out why these 5 Chinese zodiac signs may receive bad luck for the Year of Wood Dragon.(Freepik)

Dog: (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Be prepared for some challenges in 2024, according to Chinese astrology. The upcoming Year of the Dragon might not be very favourable for you. The reason behind this lies in the belief that Dragons and Dogs are not the most compatible signs. They have different personalities and values that can lead to clashes.

Dragons are known for being adventurous and bold, while Dogs are loyal and careful. Dragons tend to be charismatic and take charge, while Dogs are humble and prefer cooperation. Dragons are often optimistic and confident, whereas Dogs are more realistic and watchful. These differences may result in misunderstandings and difficulties for Dogs in various aspects of life, such as career, relationships, health, and finances in 2024.

Dragon: (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

For those born in the Year of the Dragon, wondering what 2024 holds for them is only natural. However, it gets a bit complicated because 2024 is the Dragon's zodiac year, known as Ben Ming Nian or the year of one's zodiac. While it may sound exciting to share a year with such a majestic creature.

In Chinese astrology, each year is under the influence of a deity named Tai Sui, who oversees the fate and fortune of all living beings. Tai Sui changes yearly and is sensitive, particularly to those who share his zodiac sign. So, for Dragon individuals, being in their zodiac year in 2024 means they might unintentionally upset Tai Sui, bringing about bad luck, misfortune, and potential accidents. This could manifest in conflicts with family, friends, or colleagues, health challenges, financial losses, or setbacks in their careers. Individuals born in the Year of the Dragon are advised to take precautions and consider remedies to ward off these troubles.

Ox: (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

The Year of the Dragon in 2024 challenges those born in the Year of the Ox. It signifies a period of transformation, urging individuals to break away from old patterns and embrace new ones.

If you were born in 1973, you may encounter obstacles due to the influence of Tai Sui, the Grand Duke Jupiter, opposing your sign this year. This opposition could lead to conflicts, setbacks, and stagnation in your endeavours. Overcoming these challenges requires patience, flexibility, and adaptability. Despite the difficulties, it's also an excellent opportunity for personal growth and evolution.

Facing these challenges involves deep self-reflection. You'll need to honestly assess aspects of your personality, behaviour, and communication that require improvement. Letting go of ego and the need for attention is crucial; instead, focus on your inner self and true purpose. Releasing negative energy and influences will be necessary, paving the way for positive changes that will benefit you in the long run.

Goat: (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

As we step into 2024, it's a year that calls for your understanding and tolerance towards others. You might find yourself encountering individuals who make you uneasy or provoke irritation. Some may display nervousness, insincerity, or even aggression, potentially hindering your progress. It's natural to feel the urge to react impulsively when things don't align with your expectations, but it's crucial to resist this impulse, as it could have adverse effects.

In the Year of the Wood Dragon, you must cultivate a sense of rationality and calmness in every situation. Even if it seems like the universe is working against you, remember that this is not entirely true. Practising patience and extending your attention to those around you becomes crucial because you're not the only one facing challenges. Understanding that the world doesn't solely revolve around your experiences will empower you to overcome the obstacles that 2024 may present.

Rabbit: (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

For those born in the Year of the Tiger, the latter part of this year may bring misfortune that requires preparation. The clash with Tai Sui, the Grand Duke Jupiter, suggests potential troubles and obstacles in your career and projects. Be aware that unexpected individuals may act in ways meant to undermine your efforts.

Your intuition has proven valuable in navigating tough situations, and it's essential to stay grounded, focusing on the present throughout the year. The past and future might not offer much assistance. Rely on your inner strength and exercise caution, especially in financial matters. Following the Rabbit's trait of being careful can be beneficial. It's advisable not to trust anyone until their intentions are clear, and delaying plans might be a prudent decision during this period.