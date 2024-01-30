Weekly Chinese Horoscope from Jan 29 to Feb 4, 2024: Check what's in store for you

This week, from January 29 to February 4, 2024, is extra special because it's leading up to the Lunar New Year! Now is the time for some destined events and more noticeable signs and meaningful coincidences happening around you. Keep your senses open – pay attention to what you see, hear, and feel, as the universe might send you messages. Now, let's look at this week's horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign. Let's look at this week's horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020):

For you, Rat, this week brings a strong energy. Be cautious about the people you connect with, especially if they trigger your instincts. Some of you might need to change direction swiftly to avoid betrayal.

Lucky Day in Love (Jan 29):

In matters of the heart, karma is on your side. Be yourself without fear. Past wrongs will be rectified, and destiny is guiding you towards lasting happiness.

Lucky Day in Friendship (Feb 2):

Consider spending less time socializing this week and focus more on personal reflections and readjustments. The energy supports introspection.

Lucky Day for Career (Jan 30):

If inclined, perform a success ritual this week to attract more wealth and opportunities. Involve your family if your lives are closely connected.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021):

Ox, the slow and steady approach has its merits, but it's time to pick up the pace a bit. You don't have to rush like a rabbit, but pushing yourself a bit further can bring positive results.

Lucky Day in Love (Feb 3):

Be wise in love. Your wisdom this week is about not letting non-committal individuals waste your time.

Lucky Day in Friendship (Jan 29):

Consider a cord-cutting ritual to cleanse your aura and heal inner wounds. Combine it with a relaxing bath for energy realignment.

Lucky Day for Career (Jan 29):

Keep your career simple and straightforward this week. Listening attentively will pave an easier path forward.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022):

Tiger, you might face anxiety-inducing situations this week. Stay calm and take deep breaths to stay grounded and clear amidst challenges.

Lucky Day in Love (Feb 4):

Your love life is in your hands this week. Upholding your values ensures the right decisions are made.

Lucky Day in Friendship (Jan 29):

Feel like reading something unrelated to your life? Trust your intuition and open that book; surprising knowledge awaits.

Lucky Day for Career (Feb 2):

Be cautious about mixing work and love; it may backfire in the future.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023):

Rabbit, patience is crucial this week. It's not yet the right time to unleash your ideas; hold on for now.

Lucky Day in Love (Feb 3):

Trust your instincts in love. If someone seems interested but behaves inconsistently, they might not be ready for a relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship (Jan 29):

Walk the less-traveled road, either in your style or creative pursuits, for unexpected genius to unfold.

Lucky Day for Career (Jan 31):

If your gut signals new opportunities, trust it. The cosmic forces support your career plans.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024):

Dragon, the week gears up for the Lunar New Year. Anticipate serendipitous occurrences and embrace the exciting energy.

Lucky Day in Love (Feb 3 & 4):

Love life may seem dull, but it will pick up soon. Enjoy the present with loved ones and indulge in self-care.

Lucky Day in Friendship (Jan 31):

Consider making offerings to ancestors for gratitude, securing your good luck.

Lucky Day for Career (Jan 30):

Be wary of mixing work and friendship to avoid potential complications.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013):

Snake, let your creative gifts shine this week. Unleash your talents and amaze yourself and others.

Lucky Day in Love (Feb 2):

Love life energy may not be favorable, especially for singles. Spend time solo for self-renewal.

Lucky Day in Friendship (Feb 4):

Light a black candle to close chapters and move on from losses or betrayals in friendships.

Lucky Day for Career (Jan 31):

Teamwork is essential; treat teammates to show appreciation for hard work.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014):

Horse, manage your tasks efficiently in this hectic week. Success now ensures fruitful outcomes in the future.

Lucky Day in Love (Feb 3 & 4):

Avoid confusing current relationships with past ones. Slow down if things feel rushed.

Lucky Day in Friendship (Jan 29):

Consider therapy or counseling, even DIY at home, during this energy-supportive time.

Lucky Day for Career (Feb 4):

Nothing significant in work this week; use the time for centering or future planning.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015):

Goat, watch out for gossip this week. While entertaining, it may turn against you. Stay mindful; cosmic forces are observant.

Lucky Day in Love (Jan 30):

Express your creativity in love. Surprise your partner and reveal what makes you extraordinary.

Lucky Day in Friendship (Feb 1):

Utilize manifestation powers; perform rituals for desires to manifest.

Lucky Day for Career (Jan 29):

Separate professional and private life; avoid revealing sensitive truths.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016):

Monkey, embrace your true self and live authentically. No one has the right to judge or interfere if you're not harming anyone.

Lucky Day in Love (Feb 3):

Prepare to meet a soulmate, not necessarily romantic. They may introduce you to your beloved in an astonishing way.

Lucky Day in Friendship (Jan 29):

Take it easy; cosmic forces offer a reprieve. Pace will pick up again later.

Lucky Day for Career (Jan 29):

If waiting for a sign to start something new, this is it. The stars align favorably.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017):

Rooster, be true to yourself, and self-esteem work will benefit you. Hard work is bringing extraordinary outcomes your way.

Lucky Day in Love (Feb 3):

Focus on self-care; love energy is better suited for solitary pursuits this week.

Lucky Day in Friendship (Jan 29):

Engage in knowledge enhancement; it'll benefit you energetically.

Lucky Day for Career (Feb 2):

Take it slow at work; observe details and plan for the future.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018):

Dear Dog, the overall vibe for you this week emphasizes the strength of your intuition. Trust it, even when uncertainties surround you. Your intuition acts as a shield, protecting you from harmful situations and individuals pretending to be friendly.

Lucky Day in Love: February 4

In matters of love, February 4 is your lucky day. Pay attention to red flags and don't dismiss them. If someone's behavior doesn't align with your values, they might not be the right emotional match. Trust your instincts in matters of the heart.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 30

For friendships, January 30 brings an opportunity for a gratitude ritual. Bright and colorful offerings symbolize your energy in the best possible manner.

Lucky Day for Career: January 30 & 31:

When it comes to your career, exercise caution on January 30 and 31. Beware of lies and twisted tales, as you might unwittingly become the sacrificial lamb or end up doing someone else's dirty work. It's essential to navigate your professional path with a keen eye and discernment.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019):

Dear Pig, your artistic talents are shining brightly this week. Seize the moment and let your creativity soar freely. This holds especially true for those involved in singing or the music industry.

Lucky Day in Love: January 31

In matters of love, January 31 is your lucky day. Slow down the pace and allow your relationship to develop organically. If someone pushes for speed, it's wise to pull back, as there might be hidden selfish motives. Trust the natural flow of your connections.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 4

For friendships, February 4 heralds the manifestation of efforts made in the last six months. Keep a lookout for the harvest of your endeavors. Your lucky day in career is January 29, urging you to take things easy. Focus on logistical tasks and accounting, reserving your creative and assertive energies for a later, more opportune time.

Lucky Day for Career: January 29

In the realm of your professional life, January 29 stands out as a fortunate day. Take it easy at work this week. Focus on easy tasks like organizing and accounting. Save the creative and bold stuff for later when it's more fitting.