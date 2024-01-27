Chinese Zodiac Signs and their Western equivalents: What you ought to know

The Western Zodiac starts with Aries, marking the beginning of the Spring Equinox, and ends with Pisces. In contrast, the Eastern Zodiac begins with the Rat, the first to finish a race, and concludes with the Pig, the last in the lineup. In this article, you will find the match between Chinese and Western zodiac signs.

In Western Astrology, your Sun sign is determined by your birth month, while in Eastern Astrology, it depends on the year of your birth. The Solar Calendar governs the Western Zodiac, with the first sign starting at the Spring Equinox. On the other hand, the Lunar Calendar oversees the Eastern Zodiac, beginning with the Chinese New Year, the second New Moon after the winter solstice.

Jupiter plays a significant role, taking twelve years to move through the Western Zodiac. It spends about a year in each sign, aligning with certain Chinese Zodiac signs. For example, the Year of the Ox in the Western Zodiac corresponds with Capricorn, the Year of the Snake with Taurus, and the Year of the Rat with Sagittarius.

Rat (Sagittarius): The Rat, symbolizing Sagittarius in the Chinese Zodiac, shares a likeness in adaptability and positivity. Much like the influence of Jupiter on Sagittarius, Rats are considered lucky in Chinese Astrology. Both embody an ability to find the positive amid challenges.

Ox (Capricorn): The Ox aligns with Capricorn, showcasing shared traits of being grounded, organized, and industrious. Both signs exhibit a strong earthy energy, emphasizing material aspects and displaying occasional stubbornness. Respect and power hold significant importance for both Capricorns and Oxen.

Tiger (Aquarius): Tigers, synonymous with Aquarius, exhibit a rebellious streak and resistance to authority. Known for their courage, Tigers and Aquarians prefer to march to their own beat, making them challenging to get along with at times. Leadership qualities are prevalent in both these signs.

Rabbit (Pisces): Representing Pisces, the Rabbit is considered lucky and shares a dreamy disposition. Both Rabbits and Pisceans are dreamers, appreciating aesthetic beauty and possessing kind hearts. Their shared passion for views can lead to struggles with conflict avoidance.

Dragon (Aries): The Dragon, revered in the Chinese Zodiac, aligns with the leadership qualities of Aries. Both are strong-minded and command respect, displaying independence and a reluctance to be influenced. Aries' go-getter attitude resonates with the Dragon's powerful presence.

Snake (Taurus): Taurus aligns with the Snake, reflecting wisdom and a cautious yet clever approach to life. Both signs endure challenges with fierceness and enjoy the material world's benefits. Sensuality is a common trait, enhancing their resilience in the face of adversity.

Horse (Gemini): The Horse, symbolizing Gemini, brings together mental energy, curiosity, and charm. Both signs are quick thinkers with a penchant for new adventures. Multi-talented and charming, Horses and Geminis may struggle with commitment while captivating others with their diverse skills.

Goat (Cancer): The Goat corresponds with Cancer, emphasizing sensitivity and imagination. These artistic signs are extraordinarily talented, often excelling in various forms of arts such as writing, painting, or drawing. Moodiness is a shared characteristic due to their heightened sensitivity.

Monkey (Leo): Monkeys align with Leos, blending sociability with intelligence. While Monkeys are more flexible, both signs know how to have fun, display a bold streak, and enjoy being the centre of attention. Their persuasiveness, whether through words (Monkeys) or action (Leos), can occasionally be perceived as arrogance.

Rooster (Virgo): The Rooster represents Virgo, showcasing responsibility and analytical prowess. Both signs are deeply committed to ensuring efficiency and success, although Roosters may be more outspoken, while Virgos tend to be reserved. Both can be accused of interference due to their meticulous nature.

Dog (Libra): Libra aligns with the Dog, emphasizing justice, fairness, and companionship. Both signs fight for worthy causes, defending the underdog with unwavering determination. Stubbornness, in pursuit of justice, is a common trait shared by Dogs and Libras.

Pig (Scorpio): The Pig, synonymous with Scorpio, shares a passionate and secretive nature. Both signs enjoy carnal pleasures, with the Pig exuding a more jovial demeanor compared to Scorpio's intense and seductive aura. Despite their differences, both possess a dark edge, enabling them to delve deep into themselves and others. The Pig's naivety contrasts with Scorpio's inherent intensity.