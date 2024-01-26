Chinese Love Horoscope 2024: 5 zodiac signs that will be lucky in love in the Year of Wood Dragon

Chinese astrology delves into how well different zodiac signs get along, and in this article, we'll share which five signs are predicted to be lucky in love in the Year of Wood Dragon 2024. Whether you're single or in a relationship, these signs are expected to experience positive developments in their love lives due to their personalities, energy, and destiny. Curious to find out if your sign is one of them? Let's see what's in store for you. Here are your Love Horoscope Predictions for the Year of Wood Dragon based on your Chinese zodiac signs.(Freepik)

Also Read Wood Dragon Year of 2024: Here is all you should know about the Chinese Horoscope of 2024

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Pig: (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pigs zodiac signs are considered lucky in many areas of life, especially regarding love and marriage. They have a strong intuition. Pigs don't waste time on relationships that don't mean much to them. They choose partners who provide love, care, and financial stability. Some may say they're opportunistic in love but give a lot in return. Pigs value family, love deeply, and are committed to their marriages for life.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope 2024: Predictions for Year of the Wood Dragon for each sun sign

In the Year of the Dragon 2024, Pigs will have a positive year ahead. In 2024, they may strongly desire to start a family. The urge to take the next step will grow for those already in committed relationships, especially during the summer. Despite any advice or interference from family members, determined Pigs will stick to their decisions, driven by their ambitions.

Also Read What is Chinese astrology? And what does each zodiac sign tell about your personality?

In 2024, a wonderful love story is expected between a woman born as a Pig and a man born in the Year of the Dragon. Their connection is anticipated to be one of the year's most beautiful and captivating love stories.

Also Read Chinese Finance Horoscope 2024: 5 zodiac signs are likely to get rich in the Year of Wood Dragon

Also Read 2024 Chinese Horoscope: 3 most lucky zodiac signs in the year of dragon

Dog: (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Individuals born under the Dog sign are naturally charming, making them irresistible to others. They experience good fortune in love, easily igniting intense and long-lasting romances. Dogs, whether male or female, are highly sought-after lovers in the zodiac. They exude confidence, strength, and stability, making them loyal and committed partners who remain steadfast for their loved ones. Despite their occasional appearance of being cosy and pampered, Taurus individuals born under the Dog sign are abundantly generous in giving and receiving love.

Also Read Why are these Chinese zodiac signs unlucky in the year of Wood Dragon? Here's all you should know

Also Read Your Chinese monthly horoscope for January 2024 based on Chinese astrology

In 2024, those born in the Year of the Dog are encouraged to take a significant step and consider getting married. This decision will lead to a life filled with harmony and a lasting marriage. The compatibility between the Dog and the Dragon, two Chinese zodiac signs, is seen as particularly favourable in the upcoming year, bringing only good news.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope 2024: 3 zodiac signs to face obstacles in the Year of the Wood Dragon

Also Read Chinese Horoscope 2024: What can be the lucky colours as per your zodiac sign

For those in the Dog sign, marriages formed in 2024 are anticipated to be enduring. They will likely establish a harmonious household, especially with the Ox zodiac signs. This compatibility arises from shared qualities of being kind-hearted, devoted, and understanding, contributing to a strong and supportive union.

Also Read 2024 Career Horoscope Predictions for the Year of Wood Dragon

Rat: (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rats are known for being passionate lovers who can captivate others with their charming smiles and gazes. They excel at making their partners feel special, creating romantic moments that leave a lasting impression. Devoted and loyal, Rats prioritize their families, holding love in high regard. Due to their commitment to finding their soulmates, Rats rarely go through divorces.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope 2024: 3 zodiac signs who are likely to become a mother in the year of Wood Dragon

In 2024, Rats begin the year under the protective influence of the Dragon, which is expected to impact their love lives significantly. This year is deemed one of the best times for Rats to consider marriage. Additionally, in 2024, the Rat zodiac sign is in harmony with Tai Sui, the Great Commander of Chinese Astrology. This alignment suggests that those who are single or uncertain about their relationship status may soon transition from being single to tying the knot.

Also Read Chinese Zodiac signs and their Ideal Matches: Here's why these are the most compatible

For Rats looking to get married in 2024, the most favourable time is predicted to be between May 25 and September 28. During this period, the cosmic energies are believed to be particularly supportive, enhancing the prospects of a successful and joyful union for individuals born under the Rat sign.

Dragon: (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragons may not fully realize how fortunate they are in love until they experience it firsthand. Through these experiences, they uncover the vibrancy and wonder that life can hold! Dragons approach finding a partner with care, strategy, patience, observation, and selectiveness. Interestingly, they may find themselves falling in love without even realizing it.

Fortunately, Dragons are often lucky in love because their intuition guides them to the right people who truly deserve their affection. While some Dragons may encounter early failures in short-term relationships, they quickly bounce back and discover everything they desire in love.

The year of Wood Dragon 2024 presents an ideal opportunity for Dragons to take the plunge and tie the knot. This upcoming year will bring a wealth of love and romance, allowing current relationships to progress to the next level. This year, Dragons will no longer walk alone, experiencing even greater happiness with a loved one by their side. This person, whom they love wholeheartedly, will be a constant companion, bringing joy and companionship for many years.

Monkey: (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkeys are consistently fortunate in matters of the heart due to their charming personalities. They effortlessly attract admirers and lovers with their friendly, adventurous, romantic, playful, and creative nature. Monkeys love exploring new possibilities and sharing their passions with others, creating a magnetic appeal.

However, their tendency to get bored easily may lead them to switch partners frequently. Monkeys are not overly concerned about losing love, believing that life will offer them another chance. Their confidence and positivity drive them to believe in finding their perfect match someday.

In 2024, the presence of the Wood element adds expressiveness and energy to the Monkey's character, encouraging them to take significant steps, including considering marriage. Marriages that start in 2024 are expected to be based on trust and both partners appreciating each other.