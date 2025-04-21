Pope did not die of pneumonia, fresh report reveals likely cause of pontiff's death

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, about a month after shocking medical professionals with his incredible recuperation from a potentially fatal case of pneumonia. The primary news agency in Italy, ANSA, has stated that Pope Francis' death was most likely caused by a brain hemorrhage, or stroke, rather than a respiratory problem. Pope Francis passed away at age 88 after more than 11 years in charge of the papacy(AP)

“One of the possible causes of Pope Francis' death was a cerebral haemorrhage,” ASNA stated.

Pope Francis was released from the hospital on March 23 after spending over five weeks there due to pneumonia.

The precise cause of Pope Francis' death will probably be revealed “this evening” (Vatican time), Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni stated earlier today.

Pope Francis was taken to Rome's Gemelli Hospital in February of this year after developing pneumonia in both lungs from a respiratory tract illness.

Following over a month of care and observation, he was released and sent back to his Vatican home to recuperate.

Pope Francis's Easter appearance on Sunday

Despite his sickness, Pope Francis made an Easter appearance on Sunday in a wheelchair. At a time when the globe is experiencing numerous large-scale crises, he emphasized the value of freedom and peace in his final speech.

He emphasized the significance of freedom of expression and religion, saying that both were necessary for maintaining international peace.

From his popemobile, Francis waved to pilgrims and offered blessings to the 35,000 people gathering in St. Peter's Square. The "Urbi et Orbi" benediction, which means "to the city and the world" in Latin, was traditionally given by Pope Francis from the basilica's balcony.

A number of meticulously planned rites and rituals are initiated when a pope passes away. In the end, eligible cardinals cast their votes in the Sistine Chapel to choose a pope successor.

Who announced Pope Francis's death?

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican's camerlengo, confirmed his death in the morning.

He said in a statement that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday morning at 07:35 local time. Following the announcement, condolence letters and tributes started pouring in from all over the world.